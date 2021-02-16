Mirrorless deals: Nikon Z6 II and Nikon Z50 down to lowest ever price on Amazon AU

We're used to seeing massive price drops on expensive electronics during big sales like Prime Day and Black Friday, but it's altogether rarer to see whopper discounts outside of those periods.

However, it seems Christmas has come again (or early, if you wish) on Amazon, with the online marketplace heavily discounting two of Nikon's top mirrorless cameras. The Nikon Z6 II and the Nikon Z50 both sit proudly on our list of the best mirrorless cameras and you can currently pick up their single-lens kits for their lowest Amazon AU prices ever.

The Nikon Z6 II is the next-gen full-frame mirrorless marvel that introduces dual processors under the hood for a performance boost over its predecessor, while there's also some autofocus improvements available here that makes the Z6 II a much better snapper as compared to the Nikon Z6.

There's dual card slots – for XQD/CFexpress and the more affordable SD format – and 4K/60p video mode and a 24MP BSI sensor that's excellent in low light and high ISOs.

The offer on Amazon is for the camera body plus a Z-series standard zoom lens, and is the lowest price we've ever seen for this kit, with a very good 23% discount that brings the total price to just a smidge over the RRP of the body alone.

Nikon Z6 II + Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/4 S lens | AU$4,599 AU$3,519.20 on Amazon (save AU$1,079.80) Admittedly it's a minor upgrade from the original Z6 and slightly lags behind the new crop of competitors, but it's a formidable snapper nonetheless. It's currently one of our top picks (at number 3) for the best camera to buy in 2021 and we wouldn't hesitate recommending it if you're upgrading from an older model or from a DSLR.View Deal

While the Nikon Z6 II is a brilliant option, it may be out of budget for many users. And it might also be too much camera for some, especially those just starting out in photography. So if you're on a tighter budget or need a more beginner-friendly option, consider the Nikon Z50.

Unlike the Z6 II, this is an APS-C format snapper, meaning there's a smaller sensor under the hood. If you think that matters, then don't – we think very highly of the Z50, placing it at number 6 in our best cameras in 2021 list.

It's the perfect DSLR upgrade option, with a design similar to those heftier bodies, just in a lighter and more compact form factor. It produces excellent results and is a great vlogger camera too, with an excellent pancake 16-50mm lens shipping in the box.

This single-lens is now 31% off on Amazon – again, the lowest price we've come across – available now for just AU$1,178 and saving you AU$521 in the bargain.

Nikon Z50 + Nikkor DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens | AU$1,699 AU$1,178 on Amazon (save AU$521) This is one of the most affordable mirrorless kits on the market, even at full price, but we always appreciate a good bargain. If you're getting a 4K camera that's capable of 11fps bursts and so much more for just a little over a grand, this is far more than just a 'good' bargain – it's an absolute steal!View Deal

You might want to get a wriggle on, though, if you'd like to snap up one of these mirrorless marvels for less – other kits were also discounted earlier this week but went out of stock real quick.