Man drives at least 30 miles seemingly fast asleep at the wheel of his Tesla

Police in Southern California are looking for a Tesla driver who was filmed apparently getting some beauty sleep on a busy highway.

Tesla's offers two self-driving options to take over mundane tasks: Autopilot and Full Self Driving. With Autopilot, the car can steer, accelerate and brake for other vehicles and pedestrians without changing lanes.

With the upgrade to Full Self Driving, the car can drive itself on highways (overtaking slower cars and handling interchanges), park automatically (parallel or in bays) and come and find you within a parking lot.

These are very impressive, but still require a human driver to be at the wheel and be able to take control in an emergency if something unexpected happens.

"Current Autopilot features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous," the company says.

Forty winks at 65mph

Driver Shawn Miladinovich spotted the apparently napping motorist on the 405 Freeway – a road heavily used by commuters and freight trucks.

"I’d seen it on the news before, I just couldn’t believe I was actually seeing it," he said. "I realized he was fully sleeping. Eyes shut, hands nowhere near the steering wheel."

Miladinovich called the police, who say the dozy driver could receive a citation if identified and found.

Via NBC