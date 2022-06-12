Xbox Bethesda showcase live: all the announcements, trailers and latest news

Refresh

The show is just over an hour away now, so it's time to start gathering up your drinks, snacks, and thinking about get comfortable. In the meantime, just like in the runup to Summer Game Gest, here's what everyone at TRG is hoping to see at the Xbox Bethesda Showcase. First up is news writer extraordinaire, Callum Baines.

Callum: I’d be delighted to see the spotlight shone on Avowed, Obsidian’s upcoming first-person fantasy RPG. It’s remained aggravatingly absent since revealing itself back in 2020, leaving us with only a minute-and-a-half reveal trailer to salivate over. But even with that scant showing, there’s plenty to get excited about. Avowed looks to ape the spell-slinging, sword-swinging combat of Skyrim, and is set within the same universe as Pillars of Eternity – saving you from having to learn yet another tome of intricate fantasy lore.