Google Pixel 6 launch live blog: today's big phone unveiling as it happens

The Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro launch event is set to happen later today where we'll hear all the details about the next flagship Android phones sporting the latest Android 12 software.

Planning to tune in? The October 19 launch starts at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST (that's 4am in AEDT on October 20). You'll be able to watch the launch on Google's official website and we've got a guide on how to watch the Google Pixel 6 live stream too.

If you want to keep up with everything happening, we'll be running you through the entire event with our live blog. We'll be talking you through any last minute leaks before the event starts, and then we'll be sharing all the key details immediately after they're revealed on stage.

What do we expect to see today? We know we'll be hearing about the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro, but we may see some surprise announcements from the company.

For example, we could hear more about the official rollout of Android 12, an official confirmation of the heavily rumored Google Pixel Watch or even a surprise reveal of long mooted Google Pixel Fold.