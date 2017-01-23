LG G6 could be the first non-Pixel phone to feature Google Assistant

It’s not long until we get to see LG’s upcoming flagship, the G6, in its final form at Mobile World Congress on February 26, but until that date there’s still speculation to be done – and the latest rumor flying around is that the phone could be the first phone outside the Pixel line to support Google’s AI voice assistant, Google Assistant.

According to Business Korea, LG has turned to Google for help in integrating an AI system into its latest handset in an effort to strengthen its ties with global companies and bolster its smartphone business.

Considering that many of the leading flagships now have virtual assistants built in, working with Google is a good way for LG to keep up with the competition without straining itself to create a system of its own.

Keeping up with the virtual assistants

It would also give the company a great boost in South Korea itself, as there are currently no phones in that market that support Google Assistant.

This formation of a closer relationship with Google ties in with recent reports that LG is working with the company to develop the first smartwatches that will support Android Wear 2.0 when it launches on February 9.

LG hasn’t confirmed these reports, but all will likely be revealed at LG’s MWC event in Barcelona on February 26 – we’ll be bringing you all the latest news from MWC, so watch this space.