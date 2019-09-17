Leica finally makes its M Monochrom Signature by Andy Summers model official

Thanks to a handful of leaked images that surfaced a few weeks back we knew the Leica M Monochrom Signature by Andy Summers was on the way, and now Leica has made the camera official.

The company says the special edition of the full-frame rangefinder is being released both to honor the work of the Police guitarist, and also as a "complement to the simultaneously released Signature Guitar from Fender".

Essentially, it appears to be the Leica M Monochrom (Typ 246) in new skin, and its styling features elements from the guitar that's been released alongside it. The top of the model also bears the guitarist's signature in red, to further distinguish it from the more sober-looking Monochrom (Typ 246).

It comes complete with a Leica Summicron-M f/2 35mm ASPH optic, together with a vintage round lens hood, a Fender guitar-inspired camera strap, and a black leather bag.

Like other special-edition versions of its previous models, the camera will be subject to a very limited run – in this case, only 50 models will be made.

And – as you might have already guessed – it's not cheap. Whereas the regular Leica M Monochrom (Typ 246) retails for around $7,995 / £4,750 / AU$11,100 body-only, this version will set you back $14,995 (around £12,000 / AU$ 21,900) – although you do get that lens too.