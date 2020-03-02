Lady Gaga's vibrant new music video shot exclusively using Apple's iPhone 11 Pro

In an effort to show the world just how impressive the camera is on its iPhone 11 Pro, Apple has revealed that the music video for Lady Gaga's latest single, Stupid Love, was shot entirely on the flagship handset.

The video for Stupid Love is directed by Aussie filmmaker Daniel Askill, with cinematography by Sebastian Wintero and editing by Lorin Askill.

According to PCMag, Stupid Love was shot using the Filmic Pro app, which is able to provide a more cinematic framerate and overall appearance to smartphone videos, along with "additional hardware", such as professional lighting equipment and stabilizers.

A similar combination of Filmic Pro app, iPhone hardware and supplementary filmmaking equipment was also used to shoot director Steven Soderbergh's feature film Unsane back in 2018.

You can check out a glimpse of the rig used to capture the Stupid Love music video below, courtesy of the Lady Gaga fan community GagaDaily's Instagram account.

What did you think about “Stupid Love”? #ShotOniPhone Gaga Daily A photo posted by @gagadaily on Feb 27, 2020 at 10:02pm PST

Of course, it's not the first major pop video to be shot using the iPhone 11 Pro – the handset was also used to shoot the clip for Selena Gomez's Lose You to Love Me, which was released back in October 2019.

You can check out the complete video for Lady Gaga's Stupid Love below. The track is also available to stream on all major streaming services.