Jabra's new wireless sports earphones turn the features up to 11

Aussie fitness fanatics can now get themselves a full-time trainer that can monitor their progress for just a single payment of a couple of hundred bucks.

The new and improved Sport Coach and the Sport Pulse now feature passive noise cancelling, better fitting options, improved durability and, according the Jabra, “smart new sports features”.

While the Sport Pulse can now automatically and continuously monitor aerobic capacity (aka VO2 max) via its inbuilt heart monitor, the Sport Coach Special Edition can track fitness development via the Jabra Sport Life app and the TrackFitÔ motion sensor, providing a range of information from distance covered, training effect, sets and repetitions.

A better coach

The headphones now come with different sized ear gels and ear wings made from trademarked Comply foam tips that’ll help keep the earbuds securely in place during training sessions.

Jabra has also improved the bass performance of both sets, and in combination with the noise-cancellation, that should promise great sound quality.

Both the Sport Pulse and the Sport Coach are dust- and waterproof to IP55 standard and Jabra even offers a three-year extended warranty against sweat.

Of the new sets, Jabra CEO René Svendsen-Tune said, “We have made great strides with our sports headphones over the last two years. And from a strong start I’m really excited that Jabra can now deliver next generation sports headphones with better sound, more options for a perfect fit and a host of world-first sports features. Jabra Sport Coach and Pulse Special Editions are evidence of our commitment to lead in the field of intelligent sound solutions.”

Australian pricing and availability

Both Special Edition sets are now available online at Jabra and at JB Hi-Fi . The new Sport Pulse is priced at $249.99 while the Special Edition Sport Coach carries a $224.99 price tag.