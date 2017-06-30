iPhone 8 case hints at the size and design of Apple’s next phone

Recently some iPhone 8 cases and screen protectors went up for pre-order, and while all we had at that point were pictures of them, a retailer has now posted a YouTube video examining them in detail and how they compare to the iPhone 7.

The screen protector has no cut-out for a home button and almost no bezel, other than in the center at the top, to house the front-facing camera and sensors. In fact, there are more sensors here than on the iPhone 7, which could mean the rumored facial recognition features will be included.

The design matches dummy iPhone 7 units that have also leaked in recent weeks, and the screen protector is 139 x 66mm, which the source (MobileFun) theorizes would mean a screen size of around 5.8 inches on the iPhone 8, as has been rumored.

Similar but bigger

The case differs from iPhone 7 cases through the presence of a vertical dual camera and a larger power button. This increase in size is so far unexplained, though has been seen in other leaks. It could be that Apple will house the fingerprint scanner there, though most sources reckon it will be in the screen.

The other ports and buttons meanwhile remain much as they are on existing models – which means no return of the headphone port.

As expected, the case is too big for the iPhone 7, coming in at 145 x 72 x 9mm. Of course, assuming it’s the real deal the iPhone 8 would be slightly smaller than that, but not by much, and those dimensions are still smaller in most ways than the 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3mm iPhone 7 Plus, despite the iPhone 8 likely having a larger screen.

As ever with case leaks we’d take these with a huge pinch of salt. Chances are they’re built based off of the same leaks as the dummy units that are floating around rather than any official information, but that doesn’t mean they’re necessarily wrong either.

We’ll know for sure when the iPhone 8 launches in a few months.