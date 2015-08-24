$500,000 goes to whoever has info on Ashley Madison hackers

Avid Life Media, the parent company of Ashley Madison, is offering a $500,000 reward for information that leads to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the person or persons responsible for breaching the site's database.

A group called the Impact Team has claimed responsibility for the hack and leak of information pertaining to members of Ashley Madison, a service that facilitates extramarital affairs.

Bryce Evans, acting staff superintendent of the Toronto Police, said during a press conference Monday that the hack has led to hate and other crimes, including attempts at extortion. Two unconfirmed reports of suicides linked to the hack have come into police, according to The New York Times.

"This is not the fun and games that have been portrayed a lot in different media outlets, live radio stations," Evans said. "This ain't fun and games anymore."

The Toronto Police have set up a separate Twitter account, @AMcaseTPS, for tips on the case. Users can send direct messages to the account without needing to follow it. Canadian police are also working with the FBI and US Department of Homeland Security to track down the hackers.

The leak has swept up some high-profile (and conservative) names, including Josh Duggar of TLC's now-cancelled 19 Kids and Counting and YouTuber Sam Rader, the guy who "surprised" his wife by telling her she was pregnant.

We asked Avid Life Media for more information on the reward and if there are any developments in the investigation. We'll update this story if and when we hear back.