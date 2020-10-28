Insta360 One X2 is a waterproof successor to the best 360 camera you can buy

The Insta360 One X2 is the successor to the all-seeing video star that's currently top of our best 360 camera guide – and from what we've seen so far, it has a good chance of taking the One X's place. (For a more in-depth look at the camera, check out our hands-on Insta360 One X2 review)

A 360-degree camera that's packed with clever video tricks, the Insta360 One X2 is designed to capture social media-friendly videos (for example, the time-slowing 'bullet time') while also making it look like you have a personal film crew (or drone) following you around.

Like before, it does this thanks to a combination of a 5.7K sensor, a pair of 200-degree fisheye lenses, and some handy software that automatically removes accessories like the optional invisible selfie stick.

But the Insta360 One X2 does bring a few new features to the party, too. Firstly, it's now got an IPX8 waterproof rating, which means you can take it up to 10 meters underwater without needing a case, making it an even bigger rival to the GoPro Max. Considering its predecessor wasn't waterproof at all, this is a big upgrade.

Also, while the One X2 is slightly bigger and heavier than the One X (it weighs 149g compared to the latter's 115g), it does contain a larger 1,630mAh battery that promises a slightly longer 80-minute battery life.

Other highly-requested features that have now been included on the One X2 include a new color touchscreen for a live preview of your videos, some optional lens guards (which are sold separately), a more versatile mobile app and superior audio quality, thanks to the inclusion of four microphones.

These are the best 360 cameras you can buy right now

Check out our guide to the best action cameras in the world

Read our hands-on Insta360 One X2 review

(Image credit: Insta360)

Easier edits

Insta360 has also paid some attention to the editing conundrum that 360 cameras like the One X2 can pose. While it's great to not have to worry about missing the action, because you're filming in every direction, this can also overwhelm you with editing decisions once you've finished shooting.

To help with this, Insta360's app has a new 'Auto Frame' mode that effectively acts like an automated editor, going through your footage and reframing shots to find highlights.

As before, you can also track subjects by dragging a square around them in your edit, while the TimeShift hyperlapse mode is also available in both the 360-degree and Steady Cam modes. The latter effectively sees the One X2 shoot traditional flat videos, like a standard action cam, only with Insta360's FlowState stabilization applied.

The actual video quality of the Insta360 One X2, though, will likely be similar to its predecessor, given it appears to use the same sensor-and-lens combo. This means you get a 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor that can capture 5.7K/30p video (or 2.7K/50p video in Steady Cam mode), along with 18MP still photos, plus a pair of super-wide f/2.0 lenses.

Whether this is all enough for the Insta360 One X2 to retain its top spot in our best 360 cameras guide we'll find out soon enough in our full review, but in the meantime you can get a taster in our hands-on Insta360 One X2 review. If you can't wait until then, then you can order the One X2 today for $429.99 / £429.99 / AU$749.99.