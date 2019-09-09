Huawei Watch GT successor will be unveiled alongside Mate 30 series

The Huawei Watch GT 2 release date is just around the corner, as Huawei is set to release the new smartwatch on September 19 at its Mate 30 launch event.

That's not according to a leak, or rumor, but from Huawei itself – the company posted a video on Weibo (a Chinese social media platform), that confirms the watch's launch is September 19, in Munich, like the Mate 30.

The video doesn't show us too much about the upcoming smartwatch, as it only illuminates the faint outline of the watch (and it's hard to pick out detail from that), but it does confirm the Kirin A1 chipset.

Check out our thoughts on the original Huawei Watch GT

These are the best smartwatches

What are we expecting from the Huawei Mate 30 Pro?

The Kirin A1 chipset was originally shown off as powering the Huawei FreeBuds 3, but we don't know exactly what perks that processor provides. When Huawei announced the original Huawei Watch GT, the company wasn't very forthcoming about the chipset, but since it's now touting it as a main feature, that could be set to change.

In terms of design, though, it doesn't look like the Watch GT 2 is going to set the world on fire, as it seems very similar to the original, right down to the dials and metal frame.

So it's likely performance boosts are the real upgrades in the Huawei Watch GT 2, and we'll find out what they are (hopefully) come September 19.

TechRadar is set to cover the Huawei Munich event live, so check back on the day for all of our coverage, reviews, and analysis.