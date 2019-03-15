How to watch the 2019 Grand National: live stream from anywhere in the world

The Grand National is the most popular steeplechase in the world with 40 runners – aka horses – and riders trying their best to leap over the 30, extra high, Grand National fences across two laps that make up Aintree’s four-and-a-half mile (514 yard) course. With a £1,000,000 prize fund this is the event to be at and where it really counts to win. It's set to start at 5.15pm BST on April 6 - and we can tell you how to watch a 2019 Grand National live stream from anywhere in the world.

Grand National 2019 - where and when Each year the Grand National weekend is held at Aintree Racecourse just outside of Liverpool and this year’s event will take place from April 4 to 6. The main event - the Randox Health Grand National Steeple Chase (Grade 3) - will be held on Saturday April 6 with the race set to start at 5.15pm BST (12.15pm ET, and 9.15am PT).

After last year many of the tickets on stands have already sold out – expectations are clearly high. Tiger Roll was the winner of the last year's Grand National and despite no horse ever winning back-to-back nationals before, this particular beast put on a stunning display at the Cheltenham Festival and is on top form. It could happen.

Over 600 million people are expected to watch the race across 140 countries on top of the 70,000 in attendance at Aintree on the day.

The larger fences of The Grand National make for a more exciting steeplechase than most others throughout the year – this is where the horses and their jockeys really show their worth. Lookout for The Chair, Valentine’s Brook, Foinavon, Becher’s Brook and the Canal Turn as some of the famous challenges in the main event.

This year it's Tiger Roll that the bookies favour at 5/1 but others to look out for include Rathvinden, Anibale Fly and Vintage Clouds which all sit at 12/1 odds at the time of writing.

This year’s race will be free-to-air in the UK on ITV. However, if you live outside the UK keep reading as we’ll show you how to stream the Grand National 2019 from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch the Grand National for free: UK stream

If you’re in the UK and you have a TV license, then ITV will be broadcasting the Grand National free-to-air for the second time in a row this year starting at 5:15pm. The network will have Ed Chamberlain as their presenter after popularity last year allowing them to help draw more fans and further popularise the sport.

If you prefer to watch the event on your computer you can stream it on ITV or on your mobile devices via the ITV player app .

The other way to watch ITV online is to go via TVPlayer.com - we actually prefer this option as the stream tends to be better quality and more robust! It's also a faster site, more responsive and quicker to get up and running with. It's still free, too.

Stream the Grand National from outside your country.

If you don’t happen to be away from the UK don’t worry as you can watch the Grand National on ITV from anywhere in the world. Simply download and install a VPN to change your IP address to one in the UK and head over to ITV’s website or TVPlayer.com. From there you’ll have to sign up for a free account to stream the Grand National on your computer or from your favorite streaming devices. Here's how to stream the Grand National with a VPN:

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access to watch the Grand National online in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2019

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose UK to stream the Grand National on ITV (use the links below).