How to watch the European Athletics Championships: live stream from anywhere

European Championships athletics: where and when The track and field athletics of the 2018 European Championships will come from Berlin's Olympic Stadium. The big action will start on Tuesday, August 7, with the blue riband 100m sprint races in the evening, and run until Sunday, August 12 where the 4 x 100m relays will finish things off.

The European Athletics Championships 2018 is underway in Berlin. If you want to find out when the major events are happening so you can watch your favourite, we're here to help - and we'll tell you how to watch it as well

The athletics will start in the Olympic Stadium on Monday, August 6 with the excitement of the 100m sprint finals getting pulses racing on Tuesday. Keep an eye out for Britain's Dina Asher-Smith who will not only be going for first place in the 100m race but in the 200m also. She's up against two time world 200m champion Dafne Schippers from the Netherlands for the win.

In the men's 100m, Britain has joint-fastest man in Europe Zharnel Hughes going up against the other quickest speedster, France's Jimmy Vicaut. This should make for a really exciting event.

There's plenty more to enjoy and we've laid out when some of the main attractions are taking place below. Then read on to find out how you can live stream your pick of the European Athletics Championships over the course of the week.

Tuesday August 7

8:30pm BST – Women's 100m final

8:50pm BST – Men's 100m final

Wednesday August 8

6:40pm BST – Men's Long Jump final

7:40pm BST - Women's 10,000m final

Thursday August 9

6:20pm BST - Women's Pole Vault final

8:05pm BST – Men's 200m final

Friday August 10

7:20pm BST – Women's heptathlon 800m final

8:35pm BST – Men's 110m hurdles

Saturday August 11

7:45pm BST - Women's 200m final

8:30pm BST - 4 x 400m relay finals

Sunday August 12

7pm BST – Women's 1500m

8:30pm BST - 4 x 100m relay finals

How to watch the European Championships athletics online for free in the UK

The BBC will be bringing us full coverage of the European Championships 2018 athletics and beyond, meaning you can watch the action on your television or via BBC iPlayer. This will be spread across BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, Connected TVs, online and on the BBC Sport app.

Since you can get the iPlayer app for the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, games consoles and other smart devices, there should be plenty of ways to watch no matter where you are.

If you're outside the UK, a good option is to watch via TVPlayer.com. If your location blocks you from accessing the video, a simple download and activation of a VPN service should solve the issue. Read on to find out how, below.

Watch European Championships athletics anywhere else in the world for free

Watching the European Championships athletics in the UK is super simple, but if you're away on holidays, or living abroad, and want to watch the athletics action, you can do so using a VPN. That's presuming you can't catch it via local broadcasters which cover it thusly:

Germany – ARD and ZDF

Spain – RTVE

Italy – Rai

France – France Télévisions

For all others, and even in some of these countries, a VPN is still your best option.

All you need to do is download and install a VPN to change your IP address to one from the UK before heading over to TVPlayer.com. Here are the details for how to stream the European Championships athletics with a VPN:

1. Download and install a VPN

The best way to stream the European Championships athletics for free outside the UK is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

The service is free and the best legal way to stream every minute of the European Championships athletics coverage.

Where can I watch the European Championships athletics using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to stream the European Championships athletics from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: the US, Spain, France, Greece, Italy, Turkey, Japan, Poland, Germany, Mexico, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Ireland, Austria, Thailand, Canada, Australia, Denmark, China, Russia, South Africa, Argentina, Singapore and more!

Images courtesy of bbc.co.uk/proms