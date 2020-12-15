How to watch Tenet online: stream new Christopher Nolan movie from anywhere now

Of the many 2020 blockbusters hit hard by the coronavirus, few perhaps suffered more so than Christopher Nolan's latest masterpiece, Tenet. Despite being released to widespread critical acclaim, it grossed 'just' $29.5 million at the US box offices as audiences opted to stay home in the face of the Covid-19 crisis. Now though, anyone can feast their eyes on the dazzling sci-fi flick. Here's how to watch Tenet online and stream the new Christopher Nolan movie today.

Tenet cheat sheet Released: August 26, 2020 Director: Christopher Nolan Cast: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh Run time: 2 hr 30 min Rating: PG-13 (US) Watch now: Amazon Prime Video and other VOD platforms

Tenet was nearly two decades in the making, with five years spent on the scriptwriting alone. It stars John David Washington as 'The Protagonist', a CIA agent who finds himself recruited by a secret organization known only as Tenet to stop World War III. Tenet possess, among other things, the ability to invert the entropy of objects and people - in layman's terms, to go back in time.

Thematically, the distortion of time-flow most obviously reminds of another Nolan masterclass, Inception - and Tenet's stunning ensemble cast also brings to mind the same work.

Alongside John David Washington, Tenet also stars talent young and old in Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

As with most Nolan movies, Tenet has to be seen to be believed, so stop what you're doing now and read on as we explain how to watch Tenet online today.

How to watch Tenet online is countries around the world

The latest genre-bending movie from director Christopher Nolan, Tenet is now widely available for VOD streaming in countries including the US, UK and Canada. Where that's the case, Amazon Video will be most people’s first choice as the best known on-demand service with this title. Tenet costs $19.99/£12.99 to buy and is available on both Amazon US and Amazon UK. Other well-known VOD platforms offering include Vudu in the US, while in the UK you can find it on the Sky Store. In Canada, you're restricted to the Microsoft Store, at present. In other countries like Australia, you can't yet watch Tenet online because it's still out in theatres. However, you still have options available to watch Tenet all around round, even if you're outside your country. To do this, you’ll need one of our best VPNs to get access to the service you'd normally use at home. This is really easy to do - just follow our guide below.

How to watch Tenet from outside your country

Unfortunately, if you’re travelling outside of countries like America or the UK for work or taking a well-deserved vacation, geo-blocking restrictions will prevent you from connecting to your preferred VOD platform and streaming new film Tenet online.

Luckily, there’s a simple solution. Downloading a Virtual Private Network (VPN) will allow you to change your IP address, meaning you can access content that would normally be specifically restricted to your region from wherever you are in the world.

Use a VPN to watch new movies online from anywhere

