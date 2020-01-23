How to watch Star Trek: Picard online - stream the new show from anywhere

Trekkies rejoice! Patrick Stewart will be beamed to our screens once again as Jean-Luc Picard, former Captain of the USS-Enterprise. Given the actor said he was done playing the character after the film Star Trek: Nemesis, there’s a guaranteed thrill for fans who watch Star Trek: Picard online as Stewart reprises the iconic role and reunites with The Next Generation cast members Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes, and Marina Sirtis after 18 years.

Watch Star Trek: Picard online: when and where? Picard’s return will stream exclusively on CBS All Access starting from Thursday, January 23 and available at one minute past midnight in the early hours of the morning (or late on Wednesday night). A new episode of ten total will be available every Thursday morning from 12.01am PT / 3am ET.

The new series won’t be all phasers blazing and warp speeds, however. Executive producer Alex Kurtzman has promised a more “contemplative show” with a “real-world” look, and the final Star Trek: Picard trailer certainly establishes a wistful mood in addition to impressive visual spectacle.

Beginning in the late 24th century, we find a retired Picard living a quiet life on Earth. Romulus has been destroyed and the former captain is still haunted by the unfortunate events at the conclusion of Star Trek: Nemesis. So, when a young woman named Dahj comes to him for help, he finds himself entering the intergalactic fray once more.

Read on to 'make it so' and watch Star Trek: Picard online wherever you are.

If you find yourself far from home when the latest episode drops – abroad on business or taking an extended vacation – don’t let geo-blocks ruin your fun. “There’s a way out of every box, a solution to every puzzle” Captain Picard once said, and rightly so.

Say you’re in a country where this content isn’t available. Utilizing a VPN will allow you to watch Star Trek: Picard online no matter where you’re situated. This simple piece of software changes your IP address, so you can access each episode live or catch-up with the series, just as if you were at home.

There are hundreds of VPNs to choose from. Our personal favorite is ExpressVPN. It's quick, secure and uncomplicated to use. It's compatible with numerous devices, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, the Xbox, PlayStation, and both iOS and Android software. What makes ExpressVPN even more enticing is its flexible 30-day money back guarantee. But then again, if you sign up for an annual plan you'll get a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE - a brilliant deal on an essential bit of software. Once downloaded, search for the location of your home country or select it from the pre-defined list, and then connect. You should then be able to watch Star Trek: Picard online without any difficulty.

How to watch Star Trek: Picard online in the US

This much-anticipated series is exclusive to CBS All Access in the US, so you’ll have to register to its streaming site to keep-up with the intrigues of Starfleet in the late 24th century. It’s $5.99 for their Limited Commercials plan, or $9.99 to stream without interruption. Both options come with one week FREE and you can cancel any time, so you could watch episodes free of charge. Expecting to stick around? You’ll save 15% if you purchase an annual subscription.

How to watch Star Trek: Picard online in the UK (and for FREE)

UK viewers will need to wait 24-hours after the US broadcast to see the new Star Trek. Available from Friday, January 24 and exclusive to Amazon Prime Video, a new episode will be uploaded to the service every Friday over a period of ten weeks. With Amazon Prime Video you get lots of benefits in addition to access to thousands of films and TV series, all for £7.99 a month. There’s also a 30-day free trial. This means you could watch four episodes of the series as they go live, or wait ten weeks and binge them all in one go, without spending a penny.



How to watch Star Trek: Picard online in Canada

Canadian Trekkies have two options available. Firstly, cable channels CTV Sci-Fi and the French-language speciality channel Z will air Star Trek: Picard at 9pm ET / 6pm PT every single Thursday, starting from January 23. If you don’t have access to cable (or don't want it), streaming service Crave has your back. It’s $9.99 per month, and includes hit TV series and premium channel Showtime. There are also a number of upgrade options available for an additional fee.

How to watch Star Trek: Picard online in Australia