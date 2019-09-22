How to watch Peaky Blinders season 5, episode 6 online: stream the finale free in the UK or abroad

Don your flat cap and say your goodbyes to the Shelby family - the season 5 finale is finally here. You could think of this as sad news, having to wait for the next season of this loved show. Or you could watch Peaky Blinders online and discover how the compelling plot of season five will finally come to an end.

Watch Peaky Blinders online: when's episode 6 on? The epic finale of Peaky Blinders season 5 will be airing this Sunday at 9pm BST. The channel to go for to watch it all come to an end is BBC One. And if you don't live in the UK or are holidaying abroad, scroll down to see how to catch it all as it happens.

Episode five left us mourning the death of one of the show's best characters, questioning the cause of a car bomb and wondering like most shows, how can Peaky Blinders answer everything in one more episode?

We're guessing the answer will come in the form of a finale filled to the very brim with action, twists, turns and lots of Thomas Shelby action. Of course, we can only guess, you'll have to watch Peaky Blinders online this weekend to really know how everything will wrap up.

The final episode is very simply titled 'Mr Jones' and not even the promo for the episode is giving anything away. Presumably, the creators of the show are holding their cards close to their chest, ready to drop an absolute bombshell on us to finish.

But what we can tell you for certain is how to watch Peaky Blinders. We've put in the time to research viewing options whether you're watching comfortably from your sofa, or if you're away on holiday missing the end of this season.

How to watch Peaky Blinders, episode 6 online for free in the UK:

BBC One is the place to be to watch the Peaky Blinders finale. Episode 6 will air on Sunday, 22 at 9pm BST.

Want to watch Peaky Blinders online instead? If you happen to miss the final episode when it airs live, you can still catch all of the action over on BBC iPlayer on your laptop and the iPlayer app for mobiles, too.

The very handy BBC iPlayer allows you to catch up on all of the episodes that have gone so far, so ideal if you've missed any episodes or just want to watch the entire season start to finish.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 5, episode 6 from any other location:

Unfortunately, the ability to watch Peaky Blinders online is reserved for those people in the UK. But it's not all bad news, if you're from the UK and are on holiday or living abroad, you can still catch all of the action.

All you have to do is invest in a VPN and watch as its IP changing magic kicks in. With the use of a VPN you can change your location to one in the UK and catch every second of the Peaky Blinders finale action as it happens.

Now comes the difficult question: which VPN is the perfect one for you? Our current top pick is ExpressVPN, as the best all-round VPN, in terms of speed, security and the abundant amount of locations to choose from. As you'll see, it's top of the pile in our list of the best VPN providers.

And best of all...it's really easy to use. So, let’s run the steps down for you nice and easy:

1. Download and install a VPN

With a VPN, you can cybershift (through your IP address) to one of hundreds of different locations and therefore access domestic television channels that you wouldn't ordinarily be able to when overseas. We highly recommend ExpressVPN as it has a very high level of security, is accessible via loads of different streaming devices, mobiles and consoles and is commitment free with a 30-day money back guarantee. That said you can get 49% off and an extra 3 months free if you go for an annual plan.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Got your VPN? Fantastic, now you need to choose and change your IP address to the UK. Don’t forget, this is 9pm BST for the remainder episodes, so make sure to schedule this accordingly to your time zone.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

Now that you have changed your location, open up TVPlayer.com and you are set to watch your beloved gangsters get up to no good on a fast, reliable site.

When will I be able to watch Peaky Blinders online in my country?

If you are in the US, Canada, Australia, India or, indeed, anywhere else, you can stream seasons 1 to 4 on Netflix.

And luckily, you won’t have to wait long to watch the latest Peaky Blinders episodes online as season 5 will be internationally available on Netflix on October 4.