How to watch Australia vs Sri Lanka: live stream T20 cricket series from anywhere

Australia's post-Justin Langer era begins with a five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. It's been a funny old period for the Aussies, with major on-field success coinciding with major off-field distractions, and Aaron Finch will be pleased to get back to what he does best - heavy hitting. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch an Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 international live stream from anywhere.

Australia, the sixth best T20I team in the world? That's what the ICC's rankings say, but this is a side that enjoys making a mockery of the statistics.

The reigning T20 world champs are still riding high from their emphatic Ashes triumph last month, and Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood have cemented their statuses as two of the world's most dangerous T20 bowlers.

They'll be matching wits with a Sri Lanka team that hasn't set the world alight in recent times, but their talisman Wanindu Hasaranga is back from a hamstring injury and sould give Finch plenty to think about.

With hype building for the next World Cup, this should make for intriguing viewing, so read on for all the details you need to find a 2022 Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 cricket live stream and watch all the action from the series online from anywhere.

1st T20I : Friday, Feb 11 一 Sydney Cricket Ground 一 7pm AEDT / 8am GMT

: Friday, Feb 11 一 Sydney Cricket Ground 一 7pm AEDT / 8am GMT 2nd T20I : Sunday, Feb 13 一 Sydney Cricket Ground 一 6.10pm AEDT / 7.10am GMT

: Sunday, Feb 13 一 Sydney Cricket Ground 一 6.10pm AEDT / 7.10am GMT 3rd T20I : Tuesday, Feb 15 一 Manuka Oval, Canberra 一 6.10pm AEDT / 7.10pm GMT

: Tuesday, Feb 15 一 Manuka Oval, Canberra 一 6.10pm AEDT / 7.10pm GMT 4th T20I : Friday, Feb 18 一 Melbourne Cricket Ground 一 6.40pm AEDT / 7.40am GMT

: Friday, Feb 18 一 Melbourne Cricket Ground 一 6.40pm AEDT / 7.40am GMT 5th T20I: Sunday, Feb 20 一 Melbourne Cricket Ground 一 3.30pm AEDT / 4.30am GMT

How to watch Australia vs Sri Lanka: live stream cricket for FREE Down Under

Cricket fans Down Under can watch the entire Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 series on Fox Sports and via Foxtel. Star times vary, but most of the action takes place in the evenings. The full schedule is listed above. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts from $25 a month and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! Don't forget, you can take your cricket coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch Australia vs Sri Lanka from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for major cricket loving countries (and the US!), but if you're outside your country of residence and try to start streaming Australia vs Sri Lanka via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that might be Kayo Sports for Aussies

How to watch Australia vs Sri Lanka: live stream 2022 T20 cricket in the UK

The entire Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 series is being shown on BT Sport. Start times vary, but most of the action takes place in mid-morning. The full schedule is listed above. Don't forget that BT now has a £25 Monthly Pass, so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer, including Champions League football and UFC, without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the cricket on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs.

How to watch T20 cricket: live stream Australia vs Sri Lanka in the US

Cricket fans in the US can live stream the Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 series on Willow TV, which is also available in Canada. Start times vary, but be warned that most of the action takes place late at night. The full schedule is listed above. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV across a range of devices. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $5 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

How to watch Australia vs Sri Lanka: live stream T20 cricket in India

In India, the Sony Sports Network is showing the Australia vs Sri Lanka T20I series. Start times vary, but most of the action takes place in the early afternoon. The full schedule is listed above. Sony Six will telecast with English commentary, while Sony Ten 3 will offer matches with Hindi commentary, and lastly Sony Ten 4 will broadcast in regional languages. If you prefer to live stream cricket on the go, you can do so with Sony Liv, but you'll need a premium subscription to watch Australia vs Sri Lanka live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to live stream Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 cricket in New Zealand