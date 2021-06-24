Here’s when you can buy the new Hisense 4K OLED TV

If you’ve been on the lookout for Hisense’s new 65-inch A9G 4K OLED TV, then you’re in luck. We reported on the existence of the new Hisense flagship last month, and it’s now available to pre-order over at Box.

You’ll have to act fast if you want to pre-order the Hisense A9G ahead of launch, though. The 4K OLED TV will launch on June 26, 2021 for £2,499. Currently, it looks like the TV will only be available in the UK and Europe, but we’ll keep you updated if and when the Hisense A9G becomes available worldwide.

The Hisense A9G looks to tick many of the right boxes for an OLED TV. It will feature a wide-viewing angle, accompanied by a wider color gamut, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and MEMC frame interpolation for the smooth playback you’d expect from a 4K TV. On the audio front, the A9G sports a 2.1.2 channel audio front firing speaker and support for Dolby Atmos.

Makes Hisense

The A9G marks a return to the OLED market for Hisense, which hasn’t released a TV of the like since 2019’s O8B. In our review, we found the O8B to be a middling OLED TV at best, but one that at least had a price point suitable for its compromises.

With the A9G’s higher price, then, we hope the new OLED TV can address issues present in the older O8B model, which we found to have poor brightness control and subpar Dolby Vision integration, as well as those ever-intrusive screensavers that we could really do without.

We’ve been harsh on the O8B, but it’s important to note that it wasn’t a complete write-off. We loved the ease of navigation and vivid image quality for its price. We hope that these are features the A9G can retain and improve upon still, especially with the larger 65-inch model that wasn’t part of the O8B’s lineup.