Google Pixel 5a leaked price is basically exactly what you'd expect

In the world of smartphone news, there are surprises and there are non-surprises, and the latest Google Pixel 5a leak about its price is staunchly in the latter category.

As reported by Front Page Tech, the phone will apparently cost $450 in the US - that converts to about £320 or AU$610, though Google has confirmed the phone is only launching in the US and Japan.

It's not clear where FPT got its information, but it's a fairly reliable website, so only take the news with a medium pinch of salt. The site adds that apparently the phone will launch on August 26.

No alarms and no surprises

The Google Pixel 4a cost $349 / £349 / AU$599, while the Pixel 4a 5G sold for $499 / £499 / AU$799, so this new leaked price is firmly in the remit of our expectations.

Front Page Tech suggests the Pixel 5a will use the Snapdragon 765G chipset, which the Pixel 4a 5G also used, and we'd expect that to mean the Pixel 5a will also be a 5G phone.

If that's correct, the Pixel 5a price being cheaper than the 4a 5G is good news for people who want a low-cost 5G phone, which there aren't too many of in the US.

If the recent news hasn't scratched your 'surprising Google pixel phone price leak' itch - firstly, that's a peculiar need you have there - secondly, perhaps the Google Pixel 6 news will help.

Apparently, the recently-revealed Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro could end up costing a premium amount, which would be way more than the Pixel 5, and it shows Google making up for the lack of a meaningful price difference between its 2020 smartphones.

Perhaps we'll get clarity on this Pixel 5 price leak come August 26, but maybe we'll have to wait longer (or get information sooner). We don't have a solid Pixel 6 launch date either.