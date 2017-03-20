Google Maps now makes sure you never forget where you parked

If you've ever found yourself going, "Dude, where's my car?" one too many times in a crowded parking lot, Google Maps' latest feature may be of use to you.

The search giant's wayfinding app has a new ability, first spotted during its Android mobile beta, that allows users to track where they've parked.

The feature also lets users take notes about their parking spot and attach pictures to remind them where are - an especially useful duo of tools when navigating a massive mall parking lot, or floors of a garage with similar-looking layouts.

A timer can also be set, which is handy for keeping tabs on how long you can be out running errands before risking a ticket for overstaying at a parking meter.

Image Credit: The Verge (Image credit: The Verge)

This isn't Maps' first foray into making parking less of a pain. The app recently also added a method of gauging parking difficulty at your final destination - allowing savvy drivers to plan ahead if spaces are limited.

Meanwhile, competitor Apple Maps has had a similar skill since the release of iOS 10 - allowing users to drop a pin for their car automatically whenever they disengage CarPlay or Bluetooth connectivity with their vehicle- something Google Maps still can't do.

We have contacted Google to learn more about Maps' new space-saving feature, and its plans to roll out to other platforms such as iOS, and will update this story as more details develop.