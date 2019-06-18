Gold Cup 2019 live stream: how to watch every soccer match online from anywhere

Held every two years, the CONCACAF Gold Cup pits the best international soccer teams from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean against each other. But regardless of where you are on the planet, our guide below for getting a 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup live stream will ensure you don’t miss a kick - it's even free to watch in certain regions.

This year's tournament has been expanded to involve 16 countries, up from the previous 14 with all participating teams this year coming from the three CONCACAF regions (previous editions have seen 'guest' countries from other continents help make up the numbers).

CONCACAF Gold Cup 2019 - where and when The US will be the primary host country with games being played at 15 venues across the country, while Jamaica and Costa Rica will also host a double-header each. The tournament takes place over 31 matches with the action having kicked off on Saturday, June 15 and culminating in the final on Sunday, July 7 at Chicago's Soldier Field.

As ever, Mexico and primary hosts the USA are viewed as favorites (the two teams have alternated as champions in the previous four Gold Cup tournaments), but recent times have seen an improvement in some of the smaller CONCACAF nations meaning the big guns are likely to find things a great deal more difficult this time out.

They may be among the favorites with Betfair , but USA's form going in to the tournament is far from convincing. The USMT suffered morale-sapping defeats against Jamaica and Venezuela in their two pre-tournament friendlies, and have been dealt a blow with the news that an injury to RB Leipzig defender Tyler Adams will keep him out of the competition.

Rivals Mexico have even bigger issues when it comes to missing personnel, with recognisable names such as Javier Hernández, Carlos Vela and Héctor Herrera all unavailable for the tournament. Luckily they still have talent in abundance, with in-form Wolverhampton Wanderers star Raúl Jiménez a likely contender for the tournament's golden boot.

The team most likely to capitalise on the USA and Mexico's problems are Costa Rica. The Ticos have seen continued improvement in recent times and have been placed in a favorable group that should see their experienced squad led by Bryan Ruiz, Celso Borges and Kendall Waston sail through to the later stages.

Jamaica also look to be a good outside bet, but they'll have to get over the psychological burden of having been beaten finalists in the last two tournaments.

If you want to know where you'll be able to watch every single soccer match, we'll tell you exactly where you can catch them online with our CONCACAF Gold Cup 2019 live stream guide.

This week's CONCACAF Gold Cup 2019 fixtures

Tuesday June 19

Panama vs Trinidad and Tobago (7.30pm ET, 4.30pm PT)

USA vs Guyana (10pm ET, 7pm PT)

Wednesday June 20

Cuba vs Martinique (8pm ET, 5pm PT)

Mexico vs Canada (10.30pm ET, 7.30pm PT)

Thursday June 21

Nicaragua vs Haiti (7pm ET, 4pm PT)

Costa Rica vs Bermuda (9.30pm ET, 6.30pm ET)

Friday June 22

El Salvador vs Jamaica (7pm ET, 4pm PT)

Honduras vs Curacao (9.30pm ET, 6.30pm PT)

Guyana vs Panama (5.30pm ET, 2.30pm PT)

Saturday June 23

Canada vs Cuba (6pm ET, 3pm PT)

USA vs Trinidad and Tobago (8pm ET, 5pm PT)



How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2019 from outside your country

We've put together a full rundown of your watching options in different countries - check out how to watch the action from the likes of the US (where FuboTV's worth a look if you want to watch in 4K), UK (where it's FREE thanks to the little-known FreeSports network) and Canada.

The problems start when you try to watch your domestic coverage online while out of the country. Give it a go...you'll quickly find your stream is geo-blocked.

That's super annoying, but not unavoidable. We've found that using a Virtual Private Network - or VPN - to be a handy solution. You select a server in your home country and then watch as if you were sat back at home on your couch.

How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2019: US live stream

Fox Sport is the official English language broadcaster of the Gold Cup for the US (Telemundo and Universo will televise matches in Spanish). Assuming you have cable, you'll be able to watch on Fox either at home, online or on the network's Fox Go app for tablets and smartphones. If you're a cord cutter, you can alternatively watch on another subscription service, like the ones listed below - each of which has a free trial.

Logging in to a US broadcast from overseas is also a great option using a VPN following the instructions above. So if you love the commentary and coverage in the UK, for example, you can catch up with that instead.

How to watch CONCACAF Gold Cup 2019: Canada live stream

TSN will be broadcasting all matches live from the tournament, while French Canadians also have the option of watching matches in their language via RDS. The TSN GO, CTV GO, and RDS GO apps will all let you watch...well, on the go. Don't get disheartened if you're away from Canada and want to catch the soccer. Instead, scroll this page upwards and check out how to use a VPN to live stream the free Gold Cup coverage from another location.

How to stream the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2019 live in the UK

While it may be a network many sports fans in the UK will have zipped past on their EPG, Freesports has nevertheless built up a tidy collection of broadcast rights over the last year or so. Among them is exclusive live coverage of CONCACAF Gold Cup 2019. The great news is the channel is free-to-air and is available on TV via Virgin Media, Sky, BT TV, Freeview HD, TalkTalkTV and Freesat. If you're looking to watch Gold Cup matches online, you can catch it via the likes of Sky Go and Virgin TV Go (assuming you subscribe to their TV packages).



CONCACAF Gold Cup 2019 fixtures

June 24

Martinique vs Mexico (1.30am)

Bermuda vs Nicaragua (11.30pm)

June 25

Haiti vs Costa Rica (2am)

June 26

Jamaica vs Curacao (1am)

Honduras vs El Salvador (3.30am)

Trinidad and Tobago vs Guyana (11.30pm)

June 27

Panama vs USA (2am)

June 30

Quarter-Finals:

Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A (12am)

Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B (3am)

Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D (10.30pm)

Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C (1.30am)

July 3

Semi-Final 1:

Winner Quarter final 1 vs Winner Quarter final 2 (3.30am)

July 4

Semi-Final 2:

Winner Quarter final 3 vs Winner Quarter final 4 (2.30am)

July 8

Final:

Winner Semi final 1 vs Winner Semi final 2 (2.15am)