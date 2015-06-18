Win! One of two Roccat Kave XTD 5.1 Digital headsets

When it comes to a premium gaming experience, sound is the most underrated factor.

Whether you want to be completely immersed in a world, or you're more concerned with making sure you hear your opponent before they hear you, a quality headset is a must for any self-respecting gamer.

Fortunately, Roccat has given us two Kave XTD 5.1 Digital headsets to give away, so you could be about to up your game in a major way.

Retailing for $299 each, these cans provide supreme comfort for extended sessions. Plus, pair them to your phone via Bluetooth and you can make and receive calls without pausing your game.

This competition is now closed. Thanks to everyone who entered.