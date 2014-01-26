Shazam of gaming? Palantir app listens while you play and offers tips

If you're familiar with the Lord of the Rings saga, you'll be aware of the Palantir; the network of seeing stones that enable the bearers to communicate. But what's that have to do with gaming, we hear you ask?

A new iOS app bearing the name Palantir aims to make the gaming experience a little more interactive by listening to your progress, in the same way that Shazam listens to music, and offering hints and tips along the way.

However, those hints and tips aren't just generic nudges offered by the developers, they're tips provided by the community of players via the game's Wikia page. Hence the name Palantir.

The app is designed to be paired with the forthcoming Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor title, which is said to resemble (perhaps a little too strongly) Assassins Creed, but set within in Tolkien's universe.

Shazam of gaming?

The app is believed to be the first of its kind and could potentially have wider ramifications within an industry currently seeking ways to enhance the second screen experience for players.

A 'Shazam of gaming' could be a great tool, but could also have privacy implications for those who don't wish to have an app listening in on their playtime.

The Palantir app is out today, while there's no news yet on when the full Shadow of Mordor game will arrive on Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS4, PS3 and PC.

Will you be giving it a try? Lend us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Via Gamespot