PlayStation 3 3D – the definitive list of games

If you are lucky enough to be the proud new owner of a 3D TV this Christmas holiday season, then Sony has kindly listed all of the 3D gaming and Blu-ray movie content you can enjoy via your PlayStation 3.

Leading TV manufacturers including Samsung, Philips, LG and Sony are all heavily promoting their new 3D TV sets, with further new 3D TV announcements expected at CES 2011 from Las Vegas next month.

Sony is obviously very keen to promote the fact that you can play plenty of decent 3D games on your PlayStation 3 – either right now, or in the very near future – releasing the definitive list of 3D games, which you can see below this news story.

3D on the PS3

The PlayStation Blog notes that there are already 19 3D PS3 games out now, with a further nine confirmed for 2011 to date.

Sony rep Sid Shuman adds: "Expect to hear quite a bit more in 2011."

If you fancy playing some of this year's greatest PS3 titles in 3D, including games such as Gran Turismo 5, Call of Duty: Black Ops, and the high def eye-candy that is WipEout HD, then Sony has your back.

Of course, PC gamers have been enjoying stereoscopic 3D gaming courtesy of nVidia's 3D Vision kit for some time now, with over 400 3D compatible games available on PC to date.

Here's Sony's full 3D games and Blu-ray list:



Out now



1. Auditorium*

2. Call of Duty: Black Ops

3. Enslaved: Journey to the West (via PSN software update)

4. EyePet

5. The Fight: Lights Out

6. Gran Turismo 5

7. High Velocity Bowling

8. Hustle Kings*

9. James Cameron's Avatar: The Game

10. MotorStorm: 3D Rift*

11. NBA 2K11 (new retail version; free PSN software update coming in January 2011)

12. PAIN*

13. Prince of Persia Trilogy*

14. The Sly Collection

15. Super Stardust HD* (via PSN software update)

16. Swords and Soldiers*

17. TRON: Evolution

18. Tumble*

19. WipEout HD*

Coming in 2011



1. Crysis 2

2. de Blob 2: Underground

3. Dungeon Defenders*

4. Ico and Shadow of the Colossus Collection

5. Killzone 3

6. MLB 11: The Show

7. Mortal Kombat

8. MotorStorm Apocalypse

9. Virtua Tennis 4

10. Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception



*Indicates downloadable PSN title

Blu-ray 3D Movies



Note: Select titles appear here, for a full list of all 3D Blu-rays, refer to Blu-ray.com/3D.



1. Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 3D

2. Clash of the Titans 3D

3. Resident Evil: Afterlife 3D

4. Avatar 3D (December 1st)

5. Alice in Wonderland 3D

6. Despicable Me 3D

7. Open Season 3D

8. My Bloody Valentine 3D

9. Monster House 3D

10. Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole 3D

11. The Polar Express 3D

Via US PS Blog