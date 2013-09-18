Activision offering $10 Call of Duty: Ghosts next-gen upgrades

Play the game, THEN decide if you want to upgrade or not.

With Xbox One and PlayStation 4 releases slated just weeks after the November 4 launch of the game, Activision will be giving players console upgrades of Call of Duty: Ghosts for $10.

A digital Xbox purchase of the game for $109.99 will give you versions for both Xbox One and Xbox 360 that can be later linked through your gamertag. If you don't have any plans to buy the Xbox One at launch, you can get the game for $99.99, then upgrade to the next-gen version through the Xbox Live Marketplace for $10.

The PlayStation 3 physical copy of the game will include a flyer with a unique SEN code that's redeemable through the PlayStation Store for a $10 PS4 upgrade. If you buy the PS3 version of the game digitally, you'll get automatic access to a $10 PS4 version through the store.

Season Passes will upgrade at no cost on either Xbox One or PS4, and stats will be transferable as well, but remember, all these offers will only be available up until the end March 2014.

