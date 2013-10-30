Call of Duty: Ghosts offers native 1080p graphics on PS4, only 720p on Xbox One

The rumours are true: the forthcoming Call of Duty: Ghosts game will run natively at a higher resolution on the Sony PS4 than it will on the

Xbox One

. Developer Infinity Ward confirmed the news today.

In potentially significant news for those yet to pick a horse for the next-gen console war, the new first-person shooter outputs full 1080p graphics on PS4, but only 720p (upscaled to 1080p) gameplay on Xbox One.

The word comes courtesy of Infinity Ward's Mark Rubin, the game's executive producer, who tweeted: "For Xbox One we're 1080p upscaled from 720p."

"We're native 1080p on PS4," he added without confirming why the discrepancy exists. "We optimised each console to hit 60 FPS and the game looks great on both."

Power struggle

Call of Duty: Ghosts, which goes on sale next week for PS3 and Xbox 360 owners is the second high profile title to confirm a different resolution for the PS4 and Xbox One.

As our sister site CVG reports, EA's Battlefield 4 also places the Xbox One at a disadvantage. The PS4 version features 900p graphics, while the game is only 720p on Microsoft's console.

The revelations have led to speculation that the Xbox One isn't as powerful as the PS4 (despite the similar tech specs) and thus unable to handle the higher native resolution.

Whether that'll be enough to make a noticeable difference in the visual quality of games on the consoles remains to be seen, but it might just be enough to nudge those remaining fence sitters towards the PS4.

It's not all good news for PS4 fans today though. In a blog post, Sony confirmed there'll be no MP3 playback, external hard drives won't be supported and DLNA streaming is a big no-no on its new console.