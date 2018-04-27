From ABBA to avatars: Swedish pop legends reunite for virtual tour

Now here's some news to kick your weekend off with a bang. ABBA, arguably pure pop music's greatest ever band, are making a comeback – and it's looking set to all be thanks to the power of tech-aided live performance.

35 years after the group's split, the band have announced that they've recorded two brand new songs to be performed by a "Virtual ABBA" group.

While the details of the performance specifics remain shrouded in mystery, a statement from the group makes it appear likely that the reformed ABBA will perform as holograms in a similar light to Tupac's Coachella resurrection.

ABBAtars

“The decision to go ahead with the exciting ABBA avatar tour project had an unexpected consequence. We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio," reads a statement from the band.

"So we did. And it was like time had stood still and that we only had been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience!

“We may have come of age, but the song is new. And it feels good.”

The performance will premiere on US networks NBC and ABC before the end of the year, with a full tour to follow in 2019. Having sold hundreds of millions of albums across the globe, there are sure to be a lot of happy fans out there tonight.