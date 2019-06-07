F1 live stream: how to watch the Canadian Grand Prix 2019 online from anywhere

Round seven and it's time for the Canadian Grand Prix coming at your from Montreal at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. You can live stream all the F1 race action from wherever you are in the world using this guide. You can also learn what's happened so far and what to expect from the next big Formula 1 race.

Canadian Grand Prix 2019 - where and when Canada is the venue for the seventh Grand Prix of the 2019 season, with a track 2.6 miles/4.3 km long that winds its way around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Below are the times you need to know, with the local Montreal time listed first in all cases. Practice 1 - Friday, June 7 at 10am (3pm BST, 10am ET or 7am PT). Practice 2 - Friday, June 7 at 2pm (7pm BST, 2pm ET or 11am PT). Practice 3 - Saturday, June 8 at 11am (4pm BST, 11am ET or 8am PT). Qualifying - Saturday, June 8 at 2pm (7pm BST, 2pm ET or 11am PT). The Canadian Grand Prix - Sunday, June 9 at 2.10pm local time (so that's 7.10pm BST, 2.10pm PT, 11.10am ET).

The 2019 F1 season has reached Canada and will be held at the dramatic man-made Notre Dame Island in the middle of the St Lawrence River. This course has lots of downforce making it a really fast track to race but there is still lots of heavy braking and chicanes that make this a really exciting race.

Currently, after winning at Monaco in the last race, the leader of the Drivers' World Championship table is Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, closely followed by his teammate Valtteri Bottas and then Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel some way behind in third.

Despite six straight wins this season for Mercedes, the Canadian Grand Prix could be time for an upset as Ferrari can take advantage of those high speed straights. Mercedes is all about the downforce, which this track offers anyway so its advantage could be played out. All that should make for an exciting race and you can stream F1 live from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix from outside your country

To see how you can stream F1 live from the Canadian Grand Prix in the UK, Australia, the US, Canada and New Zealand, then scroll a little further down this page to see the broadcast options. But if you try and tune in to your native stream from outside your country, you'll quickly discover that it's geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN can come in really handy. It's a piece of software readily available to download and install that allows you to simulate the IP address on your laptop (or mobile phone, tablet, streaming device, console, etc) so that it appears to be in a completely different country. Ideal, assuming that it doesn't breach any Ts&Cs from the broadcaster you're trying to tune in to. That might sound complicated, by VPNs - or Virtual Private Networks - are actually surprisingly easy to operate. Simply select one of our top three best VPN picks below (or opt straight for our number one favorite ExpressVPN), open it up and pick out your country of choice from the 'choose location' menu, and then start watching as if you were sat back at home. Easy! The best 3 VPNs for streaming F1 online 1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day money back guarantee and 3 months FREE when you sign up for an annual plan

2. NordVPN: one of the most affordable choices for streaming and really effective, too

3. IPVanish: super secure and able to work on a whopping 10 devices, at the same time

How to watch a Canada F1 live stream in the Canada:

RDS and TSN have the rights to show the Formula 1 north of the border in 2019. Alternatively, you could try services like Sling or Fubo which have free trials and don't require cable. For those travelling, you can use a VPN to change your virtual location and still enjoy the race as if you were back in Canada.

How to stream F1 live from Canada in the UK:

Sky Sports F1 has all the coverage exclusively this year (except the British Grand Prix), so ideal if you're already subscribed to Sky Sports. Using the Sky Go app will let you watch on various other devices, too, including laptops, Apple and Android mobile devices and via your PlayStation or Xbox. If you don't want to subscribe to Sky just to watch this Grand Prix, then you can grab a Now TV Sports Pass instead. It costs £8.99 per day or £14.99 for a whole week that will let you catch all the practices, qualifying and the race itself. And if you want to stream all the F1 races live this season, then the promotional Season Pass costs £195 for nine months of Sky Sports. Not in the UK this weekend? Fear not, check out our advice on using a VPN above, and it will let you watch the UK coverage from wherever on Earth you are.

How live stream the Canadian Grand Prix in Australia

The action will be shown on the paid-for services that will be showing the rest of the Formula 1 races this year - Fox Sports and Kayo Sports. The Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Their apps mean you can access this from your chosen device wherever you are (although you'll need a VPN if you're taking that abroad).

How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix in the US:

In the US, ESPN has the rights to show the F1 live (using Sky's UK coverage). That's great news if you have cable, but if you're a cord-cutter you could try a free trial to another streaming service like Sling and Fubo and watch on there. Out of the US and want to watch the coverage? No worries - just use a VPN and register to a location showing the race.

How to get an F1 live stream in New Zealand