F1 live stream: how to watch the 2019 Bahrain Grand Prix online from anywhere

It's one of the youngest Grand Prix on the Formula 1 calendar, but Bahrain has already become one of the most anticipated. After last week's curtain raiser, it makes for an intriguing second race of the 2019 F1 season, and you're in the right place to discover how to live stream F1 action - regardless of where in the world you are when it's on.

Bahrain Grand Prix 2019 - where and when The Bahrain International Circuit sits just near the west coast of the island of Bahrain. The track is 3.4 miles/5.4km long. The times you need to know for the Grand Prix weekend are as follows, with local times listed first: Practice 1 - Friday, March 29 at 2pm (11am GMT, 7am ET or 4am PT) Practice 2 - Friday, March 29 at 6pm (3pm GMT, 11am ET or 8am PT) Practice 3 - Saturday, March 30 at 3pm (12 midday GMT, 8am ET or 5am PT) Qualifying - Saturday, March 30 at 6pm (3pm GMT, 11am ET or 8am PT) The Bahrain Grand Prix - Sunday, March 31 at 6.10pm (4.10pm BST, 11.10am ET or 8.10am PT)

The first weekend of the season in Australia saw a Mercedes man at the top of the podium, but it wasn't Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton. His Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas overtook him early on and dominated the race to take the first Grand Prix victory of the F1 season.

And predicting who will take the glory in Bahrain is far from an easy task. Sebastian Vettel has more wins than anybody here with four to his name - including the last two editions. So that should give Ferrari a lot of confidence going into the race weekend. His new teammate Charles Leclerc will be looking to make an impact, too.

But Hamilton was looking scarily good Down Under, going rapidly around the streets of Melbourne in the practices and then eventually grabbing pole position. He'll be raring to get the first Grand Prix victory of 2019 under his belt in Bahrain.

If you're as excited as we are about the new Formula 1 season, then you'll already know all of this and just want to find out how you can watch the Bahrain Grand Prix. To do so is super straightforward from anywhere in the world and on pretty much any device. And the best thing about it...it's possible to do so absolutely free of charge in some places. Read on to find out how to stream F1 live.

How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix from outside your country

To see how to live stream Bahrain Grand Prix action in any of the UK, Australia, the US, Canada and New Zealand, then scroll a little further down this page to see the broadcast options. But if you try and tune in to your native stream from outside your country, you'll quickly discover that it's geo-blocked.

How to stream F1 live from Bahrain in the UK:

Sky Sports F1 has all the coverage exclusively this year (except the British Grand Prix), so ideal if you're already subscribed to Sky Sports. Using the Sky Go app will let you watch on various other devices, too, including laptops, Apple and Android mobile devices and via your PlayStation or Xbox. If you don't want to subscribe to Sky just to watch this Grand Prix, then you can grab a Now TV Sports Pass instead. It costs £8.99 per day or £14.99 for a whole week that will let you catch all the practices, qualifying and the race itself. And if you want to stream all the F1 races live this season, then the promotional Season Pass costs £195 for nine months of Sky Sports. Not in the UK this weekend? Fear not, check out our advice on using a VPN above, and it will let you watch the UK coverage from wherever on Earth you are.

How live stream the Bahrain Grand Prix in Australia

The action will be shown on the paid-for services that will be showing the rest of the Formula 1 races this year - Fox Sports and Kayo Sports. The Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Their apps mean you can access this from your chosen device wherever you are (although you'll need a VPN if you're taking that abroad).

How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix in the US:

In the US, ESPN has the rights to show the F1 live (using Sky's UK coverage). That's great news if you have cable, but if you're a cord-cutter you could try a free trial to another streaming service like Sling and Fubo and watch on there. Out of the US and want to watch the coverage? No worries - just use a VPN and register to a location showing the race.

How to watch a Bahrain F1 live stream in the Canada:

RDS and TSN have the rights to show the Formula 1 north of the border in 2019. Alternatively, you could try services like Sling or Fubo which have free trials and don't require cable. For those travelling, you can use a VPN to change your virtual location and still enjoy the race as if you were back in Canada.

How to get an F1 live stream in New Zealand

Just like in the UK, Sky Sports has bagged exclusivity to show all 2019 F1 live streaming. As you'll no doubt be aware, it doesn't come cheap. But there are ways of getting some cheap access. You should be able to get a Fox Sports package via a great offer if you want to enjoy it for less. The Foxtel Now app works with this, so you can live stream to your preferred device – anywhere using a VPN.

