Elon Musk’s new venture could turn his cyborg dreams into reality

As if self-driving cars and space travel aren't extraordinary enough, Elon Musk is planning another startup straight out of the pages of science fiction: augmenting the human brain with computers.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has put his weight behind a new company dedicated to working on implants designed to interface with one's literal brain to increase human computing potential, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

Dubbed Neuralink, the startup is reportedly working on a way to merge software with the brain using a surgically implanted neural lace. With this technology, Neuralink hopes to improve the memory of augmented individuals and possibly even create a mind-controlled digital interface for computers.

Rise of the machines

Though Neuralink hasn't existed nearly long enough to be jacking folks into a computer anytime soon, Musk has long made his opinions known that he prefers biological intelligence develop along with — not grow dependent on — digital intelligence.

The futurist has put his money where his mouth is as well, donating millions to the ethical, non-Skynet-y potential of AI to go alongside his remarks that relying solely on artificial intelligence may doom the human race.

In the meantime, we're just as happy to support drafting out a code of ethics for AI and especially implanting one in our brains, as we've played enough Deus Ex to know where this kind of stuff leads when unchecked.

