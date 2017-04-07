Elon Musk teases 'one touch access' to every Tesla Easter egg

Easter eggs are usually a source of bemusement in everything from video games to Google searches, and EV giant Tesla has its own batch of secret codes that unlock fun hidden features, too.

But if you're a newer Tesla owner or simply unaware of every software hack uncovered for the electric cars, what are you to do? According to Elon Musk, you'll soon have a one-stop shop to discover them all.

The multi-company CEO today teased a forthcoming feature that provides "one touch access" to every known Tesla Easter egg:

Feature coming soon that allows one touch access to all discovered Tesla Easter eggs pic.twitter.com/oWU6oq9JqbApril 7, 2017

As Musk says, all-in-one Easter egg access will arrive soon.

Tesla typically delivers its tricks one or two at a time via vehicle software updates. Some known Easter eggs include Rainbow Road, a psychedelic overlay anyone who's played Mario Kart will immediately recognize.

There's also Sketch Pad that lets you doodle on the dash's touchscreen, a Ludicrous+ mode that lowers the 0-60mph time to 2.4 seconds, and, fitting for the billionaire who wants to send humans to Mars, an Easter egg that makes your sat nav screen look like the Red Planet.

Tesla also released a Holiday Easter egg for the Model X in December 2016, giving drivers a pretty radical music and light show.

Musk's tweeted photo includes the image of a Model S, lending a little mystery as to whether the one-touch access will come to every Tesla Model, just the S, or if there will be a staggered roll out. We'll keep an eye out.

