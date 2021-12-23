eBay Australia Boxing Day sales: what to expect in 2021

While Boxing Day is only a few days away, eBay Australia hasn’t revealed too much about its plans for the last major sale event of the year. We don’t yet have the full details for eBay’s Boxing Day sales, but we do know some eBay stores that’ll be participating, including Big W, Dyson and Microsoft. Dell eBay’s current 20% storewide sale will also be on past Boxing Day.

While it might not be the first merchant that springs to mind, eBay is often a great place to go for discounts on all things tech, electronics and toys – largely thanks to the online marketplace's exclusive coupon codes. eBay will almost certainly have discount codes going live on Boxing Day, and they could get you up to 20% off selected items.

It’s likely though that the best deals will come to eBay Plus members. Over eBay’s Black Friday sale, Plus members had access to exclusive discounts on popular items, with new deals dropping every day of the sale in limited quantities. We’re not certain that the same will happen on Boxing Day, but if you’re keen to become a member, you can sign up now for a free 30-day trial.

eBay discount & coupon codes this week

eBay Australia Boxing Day sales 2021: early deals

Nintendo Switch OLED Nintendo Switch OLED | AU$539 AU$489 on Big W eBay (save AU$50) As the name gives away, the main difference between this new console and the original Nintendo Switch is a bigger 7-inch OLED display, which should make games more immersive and vibrant when played in handheld. Get the Switch OLED in neon for AU$50 off the RRP from Big W’s eBay store using the code SNSBD.

When is eBay Australia’s Boxing Day sale?

Boxing Day is a holiday that falls on December 26, which is the day after Christmas. Boxing Day sales were traditionally a one-day event, but now the sales tend to stretch on a little longer. eBay is likely to follow this trend by launching its deals a little early.

We’re expecting eBay to have a wide array of products discounted for Boxing Day sales, but whether those deals will match (or beat) what we recently saw for eBay’s Black Friday sale remains to be seen. In any case, eBay Plus members are likely to get the best deals.

How to get the best eBay Australia Boxing Day deals

One way to save on eBay is by becoming a Plus member. You can sign up for a fee of AU$49 a year, and that will get you access to a number of member-only offers, plus free delivery and returns on millions of eligible products. eBay offers a free 30-day trial of the service for those who haven't tried it yet, so take advantage of this for the big sale.

We’d also recommend shopping around, and checking back on TechRadar for our selection of the best deals. That’s to say, while eBay does often have excellent deals across a huge range of items, some third-party sellers tend to hike their prices before offering a discount, so be wary of sellers you aren’t familiar with.

eBay Australia Boxing Day sales: what to expect

A whole range of Australian retailers have their own stores on eBay, and we’re expecting a few of them to have Boxing Day deals live on eBay. Retailers that will have Boxing Day sales include Big W, Myer, Dyson and Microsoft, just to name a few.

In recent months we’ve noticed that Big W’s eBay is one of the best places to pick up a deal on a discounted gaming console. We’ve seen sporadic good savings available on the Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED in the past two months, so keep an eye out for these on Boxing Day.

You’ll typically be able to get better discounts on Dell, Lenovo and Microsoft laptops on eBay than you would on each manufacturer’s own site, and that’s thanks to the 20% off sales that eBay often has. This is because the items are frequently already discounted on eBay, so to get an additional 20% off on top really makes a difference.

Dell, Lenovo and Microsoft have their own official eBay stores, which we’ll be keeping a close eye on over Boxing Day, though if you’re after a very specific configuration, you might be better off buying straight from the manufacturers as they’ll definitely be offering their own Boxing Day discounts. However, Dell’s eBay store is particularly good for deals on monitors.

Cameras and smartphones are often discounted on eBay, though there’s a catch – some sellers on eBay bump up the RRP of a phone or camera and then put it up for sale. The discount percentage is usually good enough to make the final price worth considering, even with delivery thrown in, but price jacking is one ill practice to watch out for.

Amazon Australia is not a good place to look if you’re after a discounted TV, but eBay most certainly is. That’s because major resellers such as The Good Guys, Bing Lee, Big W and Appliances Online are all found on eBay, and eBay discount codes can sometimes reduce a sale price even further.