Disney Plus will let you keep your movies even if they're cut from the service

With any streaming platform comes the worry that your favorite movies and TV shows will one day get cut from the service, but this apparently won't be the case with Disney Plus, the platform that's set to shake up the streaming industry.

During an interview at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit 2019, Disney CEO Bob Iger explained that when you download a movie from Disney Plus, you'll be able to keep watching that video in perpetuity, even if it gets cut from the service.

You'll still need to be an active Disney Plus subscriber to get access to your downloaded movies, which could encourage people to keep renewing their annual subscription.

Disney Plus has already launched in the Netherlands, and it's set to launch in the US on November 12, and Australia on November 19, costing $6.99 / $8.99. Right now, there's still no word on a UK release date or official pricing, but its likely to match the US at £6.99.

A still from a Mandalorian trailer. (Image credit: Lucasfilm)

A worry for Netflix

Disney Plus is set to be a one-stop shop for TV series and cartoons from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel – packing plenty of existing movies and TV shows like The Lion King, Moana, and The Simpsons, along with a stack of brand-new content, including The Mandalorian, a Loki TV show, and more.

Disney recently dropped a massive three-hour-long trailer to give us a sneak peak at the animation through the ages coming to the much-hyped streaming service. It doesn't include every launch title – the video is named Basically Everything Coming to Disney+ in the US – but it does demonstrate the sheer breadth of content that's going to be on offer.

With all that exciting content to look forward to, and the promise that your downloaded movies will be viable despite their status on the service, Disney Plus is looking to be an even bigger rival for the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, which both regularly purge content from their platforms.

Even this won't be a regular occurrence for Disney Plus; as Bob Iger explained at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit, "some of [the content] but very very little" will be removed from the platform from time to time – and that could just give the service the edge it needs over its biggest rivals.

Via Engadget