iTunes nabs exclusive Avatar special edition

A new digital edition of James Cameron's Avatar will arrive exclusively on iTunes next week.

The Avatar iTunes Extras Special Edition will bring never-seen-before special features, offering a behind the scenes insight into how the biggest movie of all time was made.

The new edition, which arrives on December 20, brings a Green Screen X-ray feature which allows viewers to movie around a scene viewing the original green screen footage, prior to the addition of CGI.

Avatar special edition for iTunes also allows lets fans "deconstruct scenes" from the movie with picture-in-picture views of how the special effects were applied.

Simultaneous views

The official press release says: "Fans can experience the global box office sensation like never before as they control scene deconstructions in simultaneous views.

"This new feature will also enable consumers to interact with the performance capture and visual effects levels in 17 of the film's scenes.

"For the first time ever, Green Screen X-ray gives users an interactive look through the visual effects levels to see the original green screen footage behind a pivotal scene."

iTunes Extras launched in 2009 aiming to compete with physical discs by offering the same range of special features, but this exclusive is the first real evidence that content providers are taking it seriously.

The iTunes special edition of Avatar is available to pre-order now from iTunes in HD and SD, but there's no 3D version as yet.

