Dell unveils new range of UltraSharp business monitors

Dell has expanded its range of UltraSharp business monitors to help creatives and office professionals stay productive and comfortable in hybrid work environments.

The Austin-based company's expanded UltraSharp portfolio features state of the art technology including mini-LED, built-in colorimeters and low blue light reduction screens.

Senior vice president and general manager of Dell Technologies' Software & Peripherals Group, Bert Park provided further insight on how its new monitors can help users adapt to a hybrid work environment in a press release, saying:

“Technology that helps us do our best work is critical as we adapt to the new hybrid work environment. Our monitors have always been the most desired companion to any PC, and our new line is no different. We’re helping customers push productivity to the edge while delivering great performance, style and comfort.”

New UltraSharp monitors

The new Dell UltraSharp 32 HDR PremierColor Monitor (UP3221Q) was created with design professionals that require a color accurate display in mind. The new device is the world's first professional monitor with 2K mini-LED direct backlight dimming zones that provide contrast with deep blacks and bright whites as well as a built-in Calman Powered colorimeter.

The new Dell UltraSharp 24 USB-C Hub Monitor (U2421E) and the Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor (U3421WE) offer the ideal balance between comfort and functionality for desk-centric professionals.

The 24-inch UltraSharp monitor is also Dell's first monitor with ComfortView Plus which is a TÜV Rheinland-certified Hardware Low Blue Light solution that maintains color accuracy on the screen and minimizes blue light emissions. The 34-inch curved UltraSharp Monitor on the other hand is designed to help boost productivity with a WQHD resolution, 95 percent DCI-P3 color coverage, three-sided ultra-thin borders and built-in dual speakers.

The UltraSharp 32 HDR PremierColor Monitor will be available on November 5 starting at $4,999 (£3,880), the UltraSharp 24 USB-C Hub Monitor is available worldwide now starting at $449.99 (£342) and the UltraSharp 34 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor will be available on December 1 starting at $1,199 (£928).