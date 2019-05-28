Dell unleashes new Alienware and G3 gaming laptops at Computex 2019

Dell has revealed a number of new gaming laptops at this year’s Computex, namely Alienware’s m15 and m17 laptops, which are now touting new hardware, new features and a vastly improved design, as well as an update to Dell’s more affordable G3 series.

It’s worth noting that the Dell subsidiary did just give its Alienware m15 and Alienware m17 a specs and design upgrade in January 2019, giving those models the new Nvidia RTX 20-series graphics processors (GPUs), 8th-generation Intel Core processors (CPUs) and a redesign of its magnesium alloy chassis, which gives them a thinner and lighter form factor.

However, the new Alienware m15 and Alienware m17 launched at Computex 2019 will boast even more impressive hardware inside and a better design to keep cool inside their even thinner chassis, giving folks with two-year-old (or older) machines some powerful options for upgrading.

Dell is pricing both the Alienware m15 and m17 at the same starting price of $1,499 (about £1,200, AU$2,170) for their imminent launch on June 11 in the US. Meanwhile the Dell G3 15 gaming laptop is available today, May 28, starting at $799 in the US.

Naturally, Dell isn't get providing more detailed pricing information or more global release information at this time.

What we do know is that both Alienware thin-and-lights are now powered by 9th-generation Intel Core i5 to i9 CPUs, which are among the best processors on the market. In addition, the lowest GPU on hand is now the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 (from the previous model’s GTX 1050 Ti and 1060).

Of course, both gaming laptops will still have the Nvidia GeForce GTX 2060, 2070 Max-Q and 2080 Max-Q as the highest GPU options. These are, of course, some of the best GPUs of 2019.

Strange that, while the early 2019 models offer up to 32GB DDR4 memory clocked at 2,666MHz, the specs sheet we have for the m15 and m17 upgrades only have up to 16GB of the same memory on offer at maximum.

Design-wise, these gaming laptops will tout a newly-engineered keyboard with per-key RGB LED AlienFX lighting, 1.7mm of travel (from the previous 1.4mm), N-key rollover technology and a new 0.2mm dish concave key design, as well as a new precision-point glass touchpad.

That’s just to start. Both gaming laptops are also a tad thinner at 20.5mm. That’s slightly thinner from m15’s current 21mm and from m17’s current 23mm. Additionally, the Alienware m15 is 0.01-pound lighter at 4.75 pounds.

And both have been given an upgraded thermal solution: the Cryo-Tech Cooling 3.0 technology, for better airflow and thermal efficiency to compensate for the mroe powerful hardware and the thinner chassis.

On the Alienware m15, according to the manufacturer, this means 10% CPU fan diameter increase, 20% GPU fan diameter increase, 10% airflow increase and 10 more total fan blades. The Alienware m17, on the other hand, it brings in 32% CPU fan diameter increase, 10% GPU fan diameter increase, better airflow and 25% less airflow impedance.

The displays have gotten a refresh as well, with the m17’s 144Hz panel now touting Dell's EyeSafe low blue light and Tobii's Eye Tracking technology, with the m15 now featuring Tobii Eye Tracking technology as well, making with the world’s first 15-inch notebook to do so.

Dell's refreshed G-series for the everygamer

Also on Dell’s Computex 2019 menu are three models from its G-series gaming laptops: Dell G3 15, Dell G7 15 and Dell G7 17.

Just like the Alienware m5 and m7, the Dell G7 15 and G7 17 were also recently updated in January 2019. Those updates featured 8th-generation Coffee Lake i5 – i7 CPUs, Nvidia GeForce GTX and RTX GPUs, and a design that looks more similar to their Alienware counterparts.

This time around, the Dell G7 15 and Dell G7 17 are getting the 9th-generation Coffee Lake refresh Intel Core CPUs (i5 to i9). Options for graphics are the Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti and RTX 2060, 2070 and 2080. And, folks can opt for up to 32GB of additional RAM, though sold separately.

The Dell G7 15 has an FHD (1,920 x 1,080) display with 60Hz and 144Hz refresh rate options as well as a UHD (3,840 x 2,160) display with 60Hz refresh rate. The Dell G7 17, however, won’t have the UHD display option.

The starting price for the Dell G7 15 is $899 (about £706, A$1,296), while starting price for the Dell G7 17 is $1,199 (about £942, A$1,729). These are both now available as of today, May 28.

The biggest upgrade here is on the Dell G3 15 – which, unlike the other two, hasn’t seen a major update since its April 2018 release. This budget gaming laptop is getting all sorts of specs and design boost, starting with new 9th-generation Intel Core i5 to i7 CPUs, and Nvidia GTX 1050, 1650 and 1660 Ti GPUs.

Furthermore, while the older model only had an optional Thunderbolt Type-C port, this Dell G3 15 redesign will actually have a USB-C DisplayPort.

It will also have Alienware Command Center support for customizations, though to what level, we don’t quite know. However, the application is integrated with Nahimic 3D Audio for a 360° sound experience, dynamic voice volume control and Audio Recon for on-screen visual sound overlay.

The new Dell G3 15 starts at $799, and is now available online at the Dell store.

