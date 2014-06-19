That 'cheapest ever' Apple iMac just happens to be impossible to upgrade

The newly-released entry level Apple iMac may seem a less attractive proposition for some tech fans after it was revealed it will not be user upgradeable.

A teardown from the OWC site shows the machine's built-in 8GB RAM is soldered to the motherboard, meaning owners will not be able to expand it further after the fact.

The £899 ($1,099, AU$1349), 21.5-inch device is Apple's most affordable option yet. It's £150 ($200) less expensive than the next model up, which also comes with 8GB of RAM.

However, those existing models have two internal SDRAM slots inside the computer, allowing users to boost the RAM to 16GB at a later date.

Will buyers care?

When the considerable drop off in processing power (1.4GHz dual-core Intel Core i5, compared with 2.7GHz quad-core on the next model up) is factored in, those savings don't seem so great after all.

On the other side of the coin, the entry-level iMac might be less likely to attract users who would be looking to upgrade RAM in the first place.

Via Gizmodo