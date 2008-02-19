Pimp your MacBook Air

Want to pimp up your newly-acquired shiny silver MacBook Air? If so, then Colorware offers you the full MacPimping service.

For a mere $500 (£255) you can paint your lovely thin new laptop in one of 34 different colours such as black, as pictured here (for the modern day, no-nonsense exec) or pink (for girls, obviously).

Why?

Aside from the obvious questions (one: why? And two: $500?), Colorware enables those MacBook Air owners with more money than design sense to customize the laptop part by part, with an additional $50 (£25) for each new colour.

The bad news is that the base cost is $500 plus per customization, so you're going to have to take a long hard look at your child's college fund.

To save all the bother you can even buy a newly pimped MacBook Air from Colorware for $2,499 (£1,288).