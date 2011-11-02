Apple announces iOS 5 update to combat iPhone battery issues

Apple will release a software update, which it claims will offer a solution for iPhone users who've been troubled by a dramatic drop-off in battery life.

In a short statement released to All Things D, Apple says that it has found a few bugs, which will be remedied by a new version of iOS 5 to be released within a few weeks.

The statement reads: "A small number of customers have reported lower than expected battery life on iOS 5 devices.

"We have found a few bugs that are affecting battery life and we will release a software update to address those in a few weeks."

Better dictation for Aussies

The company declined to add to the statement, but AppleInsider says that iOS 5.0.1 Beta has already been released to the developer community and "contains improvements and other bug fixes".

The update "fixes bugs affecting battery life, adds Multitasking Gestures for original iPad, resolves bugs with Documents in the Cloud, improves voice recognition for Australian users using dictation, contains security improvements, iOS 5.0.1 beta introduces a new way for developers to specify files that should remain on device, even in low storage situations."

While, those updates will prove useful to many iPhone users (especially the Aussies that confuse Siri), it is surely the battery drain update that is most pressing.

Many users have reported a dramatically shorter use time, with stand-by battery life falling way below Apple's advertised 200 hours.

The main culprit for the issue is thought to be the "Setting Time Zone" functionality in iOS 5, which has been active for users even when they're firmly rooted in their own territory.

Hopefully iOS 5.0.1 will be go public shortly and the issue can be put to bed.