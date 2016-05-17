7 things you didn't know about the Nvidia GTX 1080

Designed to create a better sense of depth and perspective, simultaneous multi-screen projection (SMP) is Nvidia's solution to improving multi-monitor setups. The problem with most games displayed on multiple screens is they render a 3D game world onto a set of flat planes. In reality, though, you're really only getting one perspective.

Thus far, the only solution gamers could turn to was using multiple GPUs to each render a slightly different picture on each display. This is where SMP comes in to allow you have the same perfect multi-monitor setup using only one graphics card.

SMP's greatest asset is how it can double the performance of virtual reality. Nvidia's Vice President of Engineering Jonah Alben explains that currently VR wastes a ton of resources because it requires PCs to render a fully rectangular picture when users actually see the image through a round hole.

And so the company has introduced lens match shading, which reduces the picture into a pentagon-like shape that mimics the curvature of convex lenses. As a result, the graphics card doesn't render every megapixel to fill out the corners of the frame, which would have simply been cut off anyway.

SMP also works in a similar way for non-VR experiences. In a short The Witness demo, I was shown how I could use the feature to degrade the graphical quality around the edges of the frame in order to get closer to a perfectly smooth 60fps.

The demo was running at a sluggish 45fps with the feature off, but turning on SMP brought it right up to 60fps. It's a smart use of resources because you won't really notice the loss of detail because it's only around the edges.