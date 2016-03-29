Waze's latest update challenges heavy-footed drivers with speed warnings

While the GPS-navigation app Waze already notifies you where police officers might be on the look out for speeders, it has now introduced a warning system for when you're speeding as well.

Unlike other apps offering similar features, it doesn't sound an annoying alarm when the needle on your speedometer creeps higher than the law allows. Instead, the warning pops up in the bottom corner of the app, disappearing only after your speed returns to the realm of legality.

You can also customize if you want an audio warning or not, and when it actually pops up: it can appear once you hit the speed limit or once you pass the speed limit by 5, 10 or 15%.

While this new feature finally brings it up to speed with competing navigation apps from Garmin and Magellan (though it's still missing from the more popular Google Maps app), it's unfortunately not yet available in the US, UK or Australia.

For now, it will only be available in Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Czech Republic, El Salvador, France, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Netherlands, New Zealand, Sweden, Switzerland, Trinidad, Tobago and Uruguay.

Though the rest of us need wait a while longer, you probably shouldn't be too disappointed. Waze is positioning the new feature for when you're driving on an unfamiliar road (vacation, anyone?), where you wouldn't be familiar with the speed limits of that area.

And besides, if you're not actually stuck in traffic on your regular commute to and from work, chances are high that you'll casually ignore Waze's nudging anyway.