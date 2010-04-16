Billy Connolly lends voice and jokes to TomTom sat nav

TomTom has announced it has teamed up with Billy Connolly, adding the comedian's voice to its sat nav range.

The Scottish comic's dulcet tones now sit alongside other celebrity luminaries – Sven Goran Eriksson, Snoop Dogg and John Cleese – whose familiar voices guide you safely on your car journey.

And it's not just his Glaswegian twang he has given TomTom but some of his jokes too, including this absolute cracker: "Turn around when possible. It is advisable to turn your entire car around. Do not just turn around inside the car."

Excuse us while we wipe the tears from our eyes.

Wee canny sat nav

Billy Connolly said about his TomTom escapades: "You'll take the high road and I'll take the low road, and I'll be in Scotland afore ye with my wee canny sat nav".

No we have no idea what this means, either.

If you fancy having Billy Connolly telling you where to go, then you will have to pay £8.99 for the privilege.

Oh, and if you think it isn't the real Big Yin, it is as Mr Connelly states in TomTom's press release: "This really is Billy Connolly. It's not the creepy guy you get on cheap birthday cards. It's my real voice. No swearing, no dirty bits, I'll keep you safe".

No swearing or dirty bits? We're out, but if you are still in, then got to www.tomtom.com/billyconnolly.