British Grand Prix 2020: F1 live stream and how to watch from anywhere this Sunday

The 2020 British Grand Prix is one of the prestige events on the annual UK sporting calendar - and the F1 schedule. This year things are obviously a little bit different to usual, with no fans in attendance at Silverstone and little else happening in the European sports world over the next 24 hours. Back in 2019, this GP competed with finals at Wimbledon and the Cricket World Cup for eyeballs and attention, but this Sunday it's all about the iconic Northamptonshire track and star British driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes - so follow our guide for complete free F1 live stream details, and all the best ways to watch the British GP today

Free F1 live stream: British Grand Prix 2020 The British Grand Prix 2020 starts at 2.10pm BST, which is 3.30pm CEST and 9.10am ET. Anyone in the UK can tune in to the British GP FREE on TV or online via Channel 4 and All 4, which is easy to register for and can even be used by Brits abroad - all you need is a good VPN, such as ExpressVPN, which is our go-to choice.

Lewis Hamilton was victorious at Silverstone on an unforgettable day of sport last summer, and he'd extend his lead at the top of the Drivers Championship with another win today.

As well as being his closest challenger for the title, Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas has taken the place right next to him on the grid. The Finn looks like he really means business this season, so a tasty battle at the front could be in store.

The other big story is the return of Nico Huelkenberg to F1. The lovable German, who was called up by Racing Point just hours before the first practice session, is standing in for Sergio Perez, who has unfortunately caught coronavirus.

In terms of more obvious threats to Hamilton's third straight F1 win this season, Max Verstappen starts in third, just ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, McLaren's Lando Norris and Racing Point's Lance Stroll on the second grid.

Ready to catch all the high-octane action? Here's how to get an F1 live stream and watch the 2020 British Grand Prix online from start to finish today as Sunday promises an immense day of action at Silvesrtone.

How to watch the British Grand Prix from outside your country

If you're resident in the UK, US, Canada, Australia or New Zealand, you can scroll a bit further down for a guide to who's showing the Formula 1 British GP in your country this weekend. But if you're abroad for whatever reason, you might encounter a problem accessing your normal coverage in the form of geo-blocking.

You needn't worry, though - by using one of the best VPN services we recommend, you can whizz around these digital borders and tune in to a reliable British Grand Prix live stream, just like you would at home. Here's how to get started.

13 races have now been confirmed for the 2020 F1 season, and this weekend's British Grand Prix at the iconic Silverstone track is the fourth round. We'll be back here again next weekend, before heading to Spain, Belgium and beyond.

Note that the Grand Prix will will take place on the last day listed for each event - the opening days hosting practice races and qualifying action.

July 3-5: Austrian Grand Prix - won by Valtteri Bottas

July 10-12: Styrian Grand Prix - won by Lewis Hamilton

July 17-19: Hungarian Grand Prix - won by Lewis Hamilton

July 31-Aug 2: British Grand Prix, Silverstone, Great Britain

Aug 7-9: Formula One 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Silverstone, Great Britain

Aug 14-16: Spanish Grand Prix, Circuit de Catalunya, Spain

Aug 28-30: Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

Sept 4-6: Italian Grand Prix, Monza, Italy

Sept 11-13: Tuscan Grand Prix, Mugello, Italy

Sept 25-27: Russian Grand Prix, Sochi Autodrom, Russia

Oct 9-11: Eifel Grand Prix, Nurburgring, Germany

Oct 23-25: Portuguese Grand Prix, Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, Portugal

Oct 30-Nov 1: Imola Grand Prix, Italy

How to watch the British Grand Prix: FREE F1 live stream and UK TV details

Unlike most F1 events, where you need Sky Sports to catch the action in the UK, you can also watch the British Grand Prix on free-to-air Channel 4 and its streaming-only arm, All 4 today. It's easy to sign-up to the service, 100% FREE to use, and its live coverage is every bit as comprehensive as Sky's. The Grand Prix begins at 2.10pm BST, but Channel 4 fires up its coverage at 1pm. If you're away from the UK at the moment, remember it's still possible to watch Channel 4's coverage of the 2020 British Grand Prix. You'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above, but other than that you won't pay a penny. Those of you who already subscribe to Sky can stream the race via the Sky Go app, with all the action being shown on its dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel. If you simply prefer the idea of Sky but don't want to take out a contract, a great-value streaming options exists in the form of a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass. It costs £33.99 for 30 days, which compares very favourably to the £9.99 24-hour pass, and gets you all 11 Sky Sports channels. Sky's British Grand Prix coverage gets underway a little earlier then Channel 4's, at 12.30pm.



How to get an F1 British Grand Prix live stream in the US

For the 2020 F1 season, it's ESPN that will be providing broadcasts in the US. Cord cutters are in luck, too, as you don't have to use cable to access ESPN. Over-the-top streaming services let you watch TV online and and can typically be had for a fraction of the cost of even the most basic cable package. When it comes to getting ESPN, two in particular standout. How to watch F1 and ESPN without cable - option 1 Sling TV's Orange package includes ESPN and offers a FREE trial period before billing you at $30 a month. If you just want access to ESPN and the F1 action, this is the cheapest way to go. How to watch ESPN and F1 without cable - option 2 For a more complete cable replacement solution, consider Hulu + Live TV, which costs $54.99 a month but comes with over 65 channels, including ESPN, as well as Hulu's full line-up of original and on demand content - plus its own free trial offer, allowing you to check it out for nothing. F1 British Grand Prix 2020: US times and TV coverage ESPN's coverage is pretty comprehensive with almost identical timings as last time out: so today you can watch the British Grand Prix live from 9.10am ET on ESPN (build-up starts at 8am). Watch a British Grand Prix F1 live stream abroad US residents heading outside of the country can still access the feed they normally use and pay for at home by grabbing this sweet VPN deal and following the instructions above.

How to watch the 2020 British GP: live stream F1 in Canada

In Canada, 2020 F1 races are aired on a pair of Bell Media-owned sports broadcasters: the English-language TSN and its French-language counterpart RDS. Check your local listings for linear TV details, but those wanting to watch online are well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services cost just CA $4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone, regardless of whether you have the channels as part of a pay TV package - though existing subscribers should note they can log in to live streams at no extra charge with details of their provider. They both also offer apps for convenient on-the-go streaming. The British Grand Prix starts at 9.10am ET/6.10am PT. Canadians abroad can use a VPN to whizz back to the Great White North and watch the streaming coverage they normally do at home - only from anywhere in the world.

How to watch F1 and get a British Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Paid-for TV network Fox Sports is showing every race of the 2020 Formula 1 season Down Under, including all of this weekend's British Grand Prix action from Silverstone. The necessary channels are available to Foxtel subscribers on linear TV, but those of you who don't want the commitment or cost of a cable subscription are in luck, as Fox Sports F1 coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports. In fact, it's available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period so you can see how it works for yourself. It's also home to comprehensive NRL and AFL coverage, making it a great all-around choice for Aussies, while expats and fans of other sports will enjoy its coverage of soccer, golf, tennis, NBA basketball and much more. For the best value, consider the upgraded Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. We probably don't need to tell you, but if you've got mates or family who also like to watch F1, this can be shared and breaks at just over a tenner a head. You can watch the British GP live from 11.10pm AEST. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well - just grab a VPN and follow our instructions above to take your streaming service of choice with you wherever you go in the world.

How to get an F1 British GP live stream in New Zealand

New Zealand gets the 2020 F1 races broadcast by Spark Sport which costs $19.99 per month. But if you just want to catch one race for free, you're in luck as there is a 7-day free trial. The British Grand Prix 2020 is scheduled to start 1.10am NZST on Sunday night/Monday morning. Should you go elsewhere in the world and want to still sign-in to watch your subscription you can, then using one of our best VPN recommendations should have you covered.