Australian PC Awards 2019: Vote for your chance to win these great prizes!

To thank our readers for taking the time to vote in this year's Australian PC Awards, we've assembled some terrific prizes with the help of Razer, Thermaltake, Corsair and Qnap.

Voting is open from February 7 to 28, and four winners will be chosen based on how skilfully they answer the question "What made 2018 an extra special year in tech?" To vote and submit your answer click right here – and good luck!

1 x Razer Phone 2 pack

Industry-leading gaming performance meets premium flagship features – the Razer Phone 2 is the ultimate daily driver that smoothly handles your work, unleashes supreme mobile gaming power, and even lets you enjoy an unparalleled mobile entertainment experience. The prize pack includes all the accessories you need to enjoy this beautiful device:

Razer Phone 2 (RRP $1,249)

Wireless Charger for Razer Phone 2 (RRP $137)

Razer Hammerhead USB-C ANC headphones (RRP $169.95)

Razer Phone Word Case (RRP $54.95)

Total prize value: $1610.90

1 x Thermaltake prize pack

Go full bling with this magnificent prize pack from Thermaltake. Accessorise with these outstanding peripherals, and the prize includes the stunning View 37 ARGB Edition case for your next build!

Thermaltake View 37 ARGB Edition chassis (RRP $189)

Thermaltake Riing Trio12 LED RGB Radiator Fan (3 pack) (RRP $165)

TT Premium X1 RGB Cherry MX Blue keyboard (RRP $159)

TT Shock Pro 7.1 RGB gaming headset (RRP $99)

TT Iris RGB Optical mouse (RRP $62)

Total prize value: $674

1 x Corsair prize pack

Step up to a premium quality keyboard and headset. The fabulous Corsair K70 Mk.2 Mechanical Keyboard is paired with Corsair HS70 wireless headset, and we're big fans of both products here, so the lucky winner is in for a treat. The prize includes:

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (RRP $289)

Corsair HS70 Wireless Gaming Headset - Carbon (RRP $179)

Total prize value: $468

1 x QNAP NAS

The TS-231P is a powerful yet easy-to-use network storage centre for backup, synchronisation, remote access, and home entertainment with many feature-rich apps available. The winner receives:

QNAP TS-231P (RRP $299)

Total prize value: $299