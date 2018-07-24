The best iPhone X plans and prices in Australia compared

To get your hands on Apple's latest handset, there's gonna need to be some serious wallet-prying going on. The iPhone X (pronounced iPhone 10) will set you back a solid $1,579 at the least, and if you want to jack up the 64GB storage to 256GB, you'll need to drop $1,829 on the flagship.

If you're looking to see why it's so expensive, you can check out our iPhone X review for more details on its sleek specs, but if you're trying to save some dollars by scoring it in a plan, look no further.

We've painstakingly compared all the plans from the major providers that'll net you the new Apple flagship. There's something for everyone, whether you're looking for massive data, a penny-pincher of a plan, or the best all-rounder, we've got it here for you.

The best iPhone X plans

Given the $1,579 starting price of the handset, most people are going to want to pick it up as part of a plan. Like the outright prices, the plans are similarly steep, but here's the cheapest plans you can order the iPhone X on right now.

Best budget option – iPhone X 64GB | 3GB data | Music Streaming | $100 pm If you're looking to enter the iPhone X world but without an iPhone X price, you can score one alongside the 3GB plan from Optus for only $100 a month. Technically, there's a slightly cheaper plan with Vodafone but for less that $5 a month more, you'll get an extra GB of data and be able to stream music via Spotify, iHeartRadio or Google Play Music without it counting towards your cap. Total cost over 24 months is 2,400

Best overall value – iPhone X 256GB | 45GB data | Unlimited international calls, 2GB roaming data | $125pm You can get an incredibly well-rounded plan right now courtesy of Optus – the $150 My Plan Plus is on special, offering you 25GB of data along with the bigger 256GB handset for only $125 a month. You'll also get unlimited international calls, 2GB roaming data, and Optus streaming extras. Total cost over 24 months is $3,000

Plans Unlocked Showing 6 of 24 deals ? Sort By Recommended Apple iPhone X (Lease 64GB) + Fair Go Policy applies. All for personal use within Australia. Extra data $10 per extra 1GB 1 Unlimited calls Calls: standard national talk & text within Australia Unlimited texts Texts: Standard national SMS & MMS to standard Australian mobiles 3GB data Data: 2GB + 1GB bonus data for 24mths (online only) AUD $90 /mth Min. total cost $2,160 over 24 months View at Optus 24 months Optional Optus Sport & National Geographic app at no extra cost Optional Music Streaming on selected apps for $0/mth (excl. subscription) Optional Mobile TV Streaming on selected apps for $5/mth (excl. subscription) Learn More Apple iPhone X (Lease 256GB) + Fair Go Policy applies. All for personal use within Australia. Extra data $10 per extra 1GB 2 Unlimited calls Calls: standard national talk & text within Australia Unlimited texts Texts: Standard national SMS & MMS to standard Australian mobiles 3GB data Data: 2GB + 1GB bonus data for 24mths (online only) AUD $100 /mth Min. total cost $2,400 over 24 months View at Optus 24 months Optional Optus Sport & National Geographic app at no extra cost Optional Music Streaming on selected apps for $0/mth (excl. subscription) Optional Mobile TV Streaming on selected apps for $5/mth (excl. subscription) Learn More Apple iPhone X (Lease 64GB) + Fair Go Policy applies. All for personal use within Australia. Extra data $10 per extra 1GB 3 Unlimited calls Calls: standard national talk & text within Australia Unlimited texts Texts: Standard national SMS & MMS to standard Australian mobiles 7GB data Data: 5GB + 2GB bonus data for 24mths (online only) AUD $100 /mth Min. total cost $2,400 over 24 months View at Optus 24 months Optional Optus Sport & National Geographic app at no extra cost Optional Music Streaming on selected apps for $0/mth (excl. subscription) Optional Mobile TV Streaming on selected apps for $5/mth (excl. subscription) Learn More Apple iPhone X (Lease 64GB) + Fair Go Policy applies. All for personal use within Australia. Extra data $10 per extra 1GB 4 Unlimited calls Calls: standard national talk & text within Australia Unlimited texts Texts: Standard national and international SMS & MMS to 35 selected countries 45GB data Data: 40GB + 5GB bonus data for 24mths (online only) AUD $105 /mth Min. total cost $2,520 over 24 months View at Optus 24 months Unlimited standard international calls to selected countries Unlimited standard international roaming calls + 2GB roaming data (for use in Zone 1 countries) Optional Optus Sport & National Geographic app at no extra cost Learn More Apple iPhone X (Lease 64GB) + Fair Go Policy applies. All for personal use within Australia. Extra data $10 per extra 1GB 5 Unlimited calls Calls: standard national talk & text within Australia Unlimited texts Texts: Standard national and international SMS & MMS to 35 selected countries 105GB data Data: 100GB + 5GB bonus data for 24mths (online only) AUD $105 /mth Min. total cost $2,520 over 24 months View at Optus 24 months Unlimited standard international calls to selected countries Unlimited standard international roaming calls + 4GB roaming data (for use in Zone 1 countries) Optional Optus Sport & National Geographic app at no extra cost Learn More Apple iPhone X (64GB) + Fair Go Policy applies. All for personal use within Australia. Extra data $10 per extra 1GB 6 Unlimited calls Calls: standard national talk & text within Australia Unlimited texts Texts: Standard national SMS & MMS to standard Australian mobiles 7GB data Data: 5GB + 2GB bonus data for 24mths (online only) AUD $110 /mth Min. total cost $2,640 over 24 months View at Optus 24 months Optional Optus Sport & National Geographic app at no extra cost Optional Music Streaming on selected apps for $0/mth (excl. subscription) Optional Mobile TV Streaming on selected apps for $5/mth (excl. subscription) Learn More Load more deals

The best iPhone X plan for each carrier

Best Telstra plan – iPhone X 64GB | 60GB data | Unlimited international talk and text, 2GB roaming data | $149 pm Telstra's recent plan overhaul means that you can go over your data limit of 60GB and, instead of being charged for excess usage, only have your download speed capped at 1.5Mbps. You'll also get 2GB of roaming data along with your healthy 60GB limit, unlimited international talk and text, and a 24 month subscription to a Foxtel Now starter pack. Total cost over 24 months is $3,576

