The best iPhone X plans and prices in Australia compared

To get your hands on Apple's latest handset, there's gonna need to be some serious wallet-prying going on. The iPhone X (pronounced iPhone 10) will set you back a solid $1,579 at the least, and if you want to jack up the 64GB storage to 256GB, you'll need to drop $1,829 on the flagship.
If you're looking to see why it's so expensive, you can check out our iPhone X review for more details on its sleek specs, but if you're trying to save some dollars by scoring it in a plan, look no further.
We've painstakingly compared all the plans from the major providers that'll net you the new Apple flagship. There's something for everyone, whether you're looking for massive data, a penny-pincher of a plan, or the best all-rounder, we've got it here for you.
See also: iPhone 8 deals | iPhone 8 Plus deals | Samsung Galaxy S9 deals | Galaxy S9 Plus deals
The best iPhone X plans
Given the $1,579 starting price of the handset, most people are going to want to pick it up as part of a plan. Like the outright prices, the plans are similarly steep, but here's the cheapest plans you can order the iPhone X on right now.
Best budget option – iPhone X 64GB | 3GB data | Music Streaming | $100 pm
If you're looking to enter the iPhone X world but without an iPhone X price, you can score one alongside the 3GB plan from Optus for only $100 a month. Technically, there's a slightly cheaper plan with Vodafone but for less that $5 a month more, you'll get an extra GB of data and be able to stream music via Spotify, iHeartRadio or Google Play Music without it counting towards your cap. Total cost over 24 months is 2,400
View Deal
Best overall value – iPhone X 256GB | 45GB data | Unlimited international calls, 2GB roaming data | $125pm
You can get an incredibly well-rounded plan right now courtesy of Optus – the $150 My Plan Plus is on special, offering you 25GB of data along with the bigger 256GB handset for only $125 a month. You'll also get unlimited international calls, 2GB roaming data, and Optus streaming extras. Total cost over 24 months is $3,000
View Deal
Best big data option – iPhone X 256GB | 205GB data | Unlimited international roaming calls and texts | $145 pm
For only $145 a month you'll get 205GB of data. Just try and figure out what you'll do with all that, especially given Optus' music and TV streaming offers. You'll also get 6GB of roaming data and unlimited international and roaming calls. Total cost over 24 months is $3,480View Deal
The best iPhone X plan for each carrier
Best Telstra plan – iPhone X 64GB | 60GB data | Unlimited international talk and text, 2GB roaming data | $149 pm
Telstra's recent plan overhaul means that you can go over your data limit of 60GB and, instead of being charged for excess usage, only have your download speed capped at 1.5Mbps. You'll also get 2GB of roaming data along with your healthy 60GB limit, unlimited international talk and text, and a 24 month subscription to a Foxtel Now starter pack. Total cost over 24 months is $3,576
View Deal
Best Optus plan – iPhone X 256GB | 205GB data | Unlimited international roaming calls and texts | $145 pm
You can get an incredibly well-rounded plan right now courtesy of Optus – the $150 My Plan Plus is on special, offering you 25GB of data along with the bigger 256GB handset for only $125 a month. You'll also get unlimited international calls, 2GB roaming data, and Optus streaming extras. Total cost over 24 months is $3,000
View Deal
Best Vodafone plan – iPhone X 64GB | Unlimited data* | $125.79 pm
Vodafone has recently introduced 'unlimited' data plans, and this one in particular will allow you 40GB of downloads before your data speeds are capped at 1.5Mbps, which is still fairly decent. The company also doesn't handle plans in the same way as the other players, allowing you to pay off the handset and leave the contract at any time. Total cost over 24 months is $3,018.96
View Deal