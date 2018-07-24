The best iPhone 8 plans and prices in Australia compared

Although the iPhone X is all the rage, those that don't necessarily have a desire for a huge screen, a notch, or a glaring void in their wallets will likely be chasing the iPhone 8. Of course, there's always its bigger sibling, the iPhone 8 Plus if you happen to fall in the middle of those two categories.

On this page, we've dug deep into all the networks and carriers and compared them to shreds, providing you with the best possible value, the biggest data, and the cheapest plans you can get bundled with your new Apple handset.

If you're not too sure if this is indeed the handset for you, you can check out our iPhone 8 review for the full lowdown. Otherwise, read on for our top picks from all the carriers.

See also: iPhone X deals | iPhone 7 deals | iPhone 7 Plus deals | Samsung Galaxy S9 deals | Galaxy S9 Plus deals

The best iPhone 8 plans

Best big data plan – iPhone 8 256GB | 205GB data | Unlimited international and roaming calls | $145 pm With the return of the 200GB data plan from Optus, you can score a whole heap of value on your iPhone 8 for only $145 a month. You'll also get 6GB of roaming data and unlimited roaming calls and texts if you fancy yourself some travelling. Total cost over 24 months is $2,928

View Deal

Plans Unlocked Showing 6 of 27 deals ? Sort By Recommended Apple iPhone 8 (Lease 64GB) + Fair Go Policy applies. All for personal use within Australia. Extra data $10 per extra 1GB 1 Unlimited calls Calls: standard national talk & text within Australia Unlimited texts Texts: Standard national SMS & MMS to standard Australian mobiles 3GB data Data: 2GB + 1GB bonus data for 24mths (online only) AUD $70 /mth Min. total cost $1,680 over 24 months View at Optus 24 months Optional Optus Sport & National Geographic app at no extra cost Optional Music Streaming on selected apps for $0/mth (excl. subscription) Optional Mobile TV Streaming on selected apps for $5/mth (excl. subscription) Learn More Apple iPhone 8 (Lease 64GB) + All for personal use within Australia. Extra data $10 per extra 1GB 2 Unlimited calls Calls: standard national talk & text within Australia Unlimited texts Texts: standard national and international SMS & MMS to selected countries 30GB data Data: 25GB + 5GB bonus data for 24mths (online only) AUD $79 /mth Min. total cost $1,896 over 24 months View at Optus 24 months Optional Optus Sport & National Geographic app at no extra cost Optional Music Streaming on selected apps for $0/mth (excl. subscription) Available on selected handsets Learn More Apple iPhone 8 (Lease 256GB) + Fair Go Policy applies. All for personal use within Australia. Extra data $10 per extra 1GB 3 Unlimited calls Calls: standard national talk & text within Australia Unlimited texts Texts: Standard national SMS & MMS to standard Australian mobiles 3GB data Data: 2GB + 1GB bonus data for 24mths (online only) AUD $80 /mth Min. total cost $1,920 over 24 months View at Optus 24 months Optional Optus Sport & National Geographic app at no extra cost Optional Music Streaming on selected apps for $0/mth (excl. subscription) Optional Mobile TV Streaming on selected apps for $5/mth (excl. subscription) Learn More Apple iPhone 8 (Lease 64GB) + Fair Go Policy applies. All for personal use within Australia. Extra data $10 per extra 1GB 4 Unlimited calls Calls: standard national talk & text within Australia Unlimited texts Texts: Standard national SMS & MMS to standard Australian mobiles 7GB data Data: 5GB + 2GB bonus data for 24mths (online only) AUD $83 /mth Min. total cost $1,992 over 24 months View at Optus 24 months Optional Optus Sport & National Geographic app at no extra cost Optional Music Streaming on selected apps for $0/mth (excl. subscription) Optional Mobile TV Streaming on selected apps for $5/mth (excl. subscription) Learn More Apple iPhone 8 (Lease 256GB) + All for personal use within Australia. Extra data $10 per extra 1GB 5 Unlimited calls Calls: standard national talk & text within Australia Unlimited texts Texts: standard national and international SMS & MMS to selected countries 30GB data Data: 25GB + 5GB bonus data for 24mths (online only) AUD $84 /mth Min. total cost $2,016 over 24 months View at Optus 24 months Optional Optus Sport & National Geographic app at no extra cost Optional Music Streaming on selected apps for $0/mth (excl. subscription) Available on selected handsets Learn More Apple iPhone 8 (64GB) + Fair Go Policy applies. All for personal use within Australia. $10 per extra 1GB. 6 Unlimited calls Calls: standard national talk & text within Australia Unlimited texts Texts: standard national and international SMS & MMS to selected countries 30GB data Data: 25GB + 5GB bonus data for 24mths (online only) AUD $89 /mth Min. total cost $2,136 over 24 months View at Optus 24 months Optional Optus Sport & National Geographic app at no extra cost Optional Music Streaming on selected apps for $0/mth (excl. subscription) Available on selected handsets Learn More Load more deals

Best iPhone 8 plan for each carrier

Best Telstra plan – iPhone 8 64GB | 30GB data | Unlimited international calls and texts | $109 pm The 30GB data plan is the lowest you can go while still scoring yourself a 24-month Foxtel Now starter pack subscription and unlimited international calls and texts. You can also pay an extra $10pm to get Telstra's new Peace of Mind data offering, meaning that when you go over your 30GB cap, your download speed will be slowed to 1.5Mbps but you won't be charged for any excess usage. Total cost over 24 months is $2,616

View Deal

Best Optus plan – iPhone 8 64GB | 30GB data | Music streaming | $89 pm This is comfortably the best deal going on the iPhone 8 right now and, what's even better, it's one of the cheapest available. You can save $9 a month if you wish, but instead of 30GB of data you'll only be getting 3GB, so we'd recommend going the little extra. Total cost over 24 months is $2,136

View Deal