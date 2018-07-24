The best iPhone 8 plans and prices in Australia compared

Although the iPhone X is all the rage, those that don't necessarily have a desire for a huge screen, a notch, or a glaring void in their wallets will likely be chasing the iPhone 8. Of course, there's always its bigger sibling, the iPhone 8 Plus if you happen to fall in the middle of those two categories.
On this page, we've dug deep into all the networks and carriers and compared them to shreds, providing you with the best possible value, the biggest data, and the cheapest plans you can get bundled with your new Apple handset.
If you're not too sure if this is indeed the handset for you, you can check out our iPhone 8 review for the full lowdown. Otherwise, read on for our top picks from all the carriers.
The best iPhone 8 plans
Best budget option and overall value – iPhone 8 64GB | 30GB data | Music streaming | $89 pm
This is comfortably the best deal going on the iPhone 8 right now and, what's even better, it's one of the cheapest available. You can save $9 a month if you wish, but instead of 30GB of data you'll only be getting 3GB, so we'd recommend going the little extra. Total cost over 24 months is $2,136
Best big data plan – iPhone 8 256GB | 205GB data | Unlimited international and roaming calls | $145 pm
With the return of the 200GB data plan from Optus, you can score a whole heap of value on your iPhone 8 for only $145 a month. You'll also get 6GB of roaming data and unlimited roaming calls and texts if you fancy yourself some travelling. Total cost over 24 months is $2,928
Best iPhone 8 plan for each carrier
Best Telstra plan – iPhone 8 64GB | 30GB data | Unlimited international calls and texts | $109 pm
The 30GB data plan is the lowest you can go while still scoring yourself a 24-month Foxtel Now starter pack subscription and unlimited international calls and texts. You can also pay an extra $10pm to get Telstra's new Peace of Mind data offering, meaning that when you go over your 30GB cap, your download speed will be slowed to 1.5Mbps but you won't be charged for any excess usage. Total cost over 24 months is $2,616
Best Vodafone plan – iPhone 8 64GB | Unlimited data* | 2,000 minutes international talk | $104.95 pm
The introduction of unlimited data deals on Vodafone is a promising advent – on this plan you can get up to 40GB of data use before your download speeds are capped at 1.5Mbps. You'll also be able to leave the plan at any time and only have to pay off the remaining cost of the handset itself. Total cost over 24 months is $2,518.80
