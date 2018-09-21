Android 9 Pie is now rolling out to the OnePlus 6

We're still waiting for the OnePlus 6T, but in the meantime the OnePlus 6 has just got a little bit better, as the company has announced that Android 9 Pie is now rolling out to the handset.

The update brings a new interface, Android Pie's gesture navigation, and adaptive battery life, which uses on-device machine learning to predict which apps you're likely to use and leave them open in memory, while closing those that you're unlikely to use for a while, thereby extending life.

The Android Pie update also includes a new do not disturb mode with adjustable settings, accent color customization and changes to the Gaming Mode, such as the addition of notifications for third-party calls.

Those are the highlights, but OnePlus says the update also includes other new features and system improvements, as well as the latest Android security patch.

A gradual rollout

If you don't see the OTA update (which will be called OxygenOS 9.0) on your OnePlus 6 yet, don’t panic. It's being rolled out in stages, with a limited number of users getting it today (September 21) and a wider rollout in a few days.

The initial rollout isn't region-based, it's luck of the draw as to whether you get it now or later.

And if you're on an older OnePlus handset you won't necessarily be left out, as the company is working on bringing Android Pie to the OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3 as well.