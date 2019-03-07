Amazon's Outlet Store has launched in Australia, highlighting all the best deals

Amazon may have been a fairly late entry onto the online shopping scene in Australia, but the e-commerce giant has been growing by leaps and bounds since it officially opened its doors locally in December 2017. Not only did it host its first ever Prime Day Down Under in 2018, the company also had some amazing offers over the Black Friday sale period.

Amazon also has ongoing deals and discounts through the year, giving shoppers the ability to save plenty on items small and big. And for frequent shoppers looking to save on shipping costs, Amazon Australia’s Prime subscription price is one of the cheapest in the world.

Amazon is also like a rabbit hole – the longer you spend on the site, the more items you see that you want to buy, especially when browsing through the deals section.

However, there are usually a lot more items discounted on the site which don’t appear on the category-based deals pages. To make it easy for shoppers to find all the deals across the site, Amazon Australia has now officially launched the Outlet Store.

Image credit: Amazon Australia

What is the Outlet Store?

Amazon’s Outlet Store has been around in other regions, especially in the US, for a while now, but even over there many people aren’t aware of it.

It’s the place where Amazon offers greater savings on thousands of items across the site every single day. While the offers are updated daily in the US, in Australia the selection is set to be updated weekly – every Monday – giving shoppers a week to decide on a purchase.

The Outlet Store has clearance products from brands both big and small, often going for real cheap. Right now, Amazon Australia has over 10,000 items across every category available in the Outlet Store.

To give you an example, you can get the complete 7th season of Game of Thrones DVD for just $14, or a 2TB WD Elements USB 3.0 portable hard drive for just $87.30.

You can even scoop up a Philips Hue Smart Dimming Kit for as low as $48.60 or a White Ambiance Starter Kit for under $152.

If you're a deal hound, the Outlet Store is well and truly worth checking out.