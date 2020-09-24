All-new Amazon Echo speakers sport unusual spherical design

Amazon has launched a number of new Echo speakers, with unusual spherical designs that set them apart from most smart speakers you can buy in 2020.

The new smart speakers include the All-new Echo, All-new Echo Dot, All-new Echo Dot with Clock, and All-new Echo Dot Kids Edition – all of which look more like mini basketballs than Alexa speakers.

The new Echo is wrapped in a fabric grille like its predecessors, and features an Alexa light ring around its base.

According to Amazon, it can automatically adapt to the acoustics of your room, and has a soundstage inspired by the Echo Studio. At $99.99, its the same price as the previous Echo was when it launched in 2019 – if that's the same for other territories, you can expect the new Echo to cost £89.99 / AU$149.

Amazon's Echo speakers come with the brand's voice assistant Alexa built-in – and the new Echo should be better at responding to your queries thanks to a AZ1 Neural edge processor that Amazon says provides "2x faster voice processing".

The new speaker will also work with Zigbee-compatible smart home devices, and supports Amazon Sidewalk Bridge technology.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Echo speakers for everyone

Amazon also announced two new versions of the Echo Dot, it's desk-buddy smart speaker: the All-new Echo Dot and All-new Echo Dot with Clock. The regular Echo Dot will set you back $49.99, while the Dot with Clock comes in at $59.99.

Again, these are the same prices we saw for the previous generation of these mini smart speakers, so you an expect those costs to translate to £49.99 / AU$79 and £59.99 / AU$99, respectively (though that's still to be confirmed by Amazon).

These smaller speakers share the spherical design of the All-new Echo, while the Echo Dot with Clock features a timepiece, which can be tapped to snooze.

Last, but not least, we have the All-new Echo Dot Kids Edition. Costing $59.99 (and likely costing £59.99 / AU$99 in the UK and Australia), this super cute smart speaker continues the ball-like design – but makes it kid-friendly with panda and tiger-style grilles.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The new Echo Dot Kids Edition has been announced alongside a new Alexa feature that's designed to help with home learning: Reading Sidekick, helps with your kids reading, and offers encouragement when they're struggling.

Amazon also announced that its launching Alexa Voice Profiles for Kids, which allows Alexa to automatically change its responses to be kid-friendly when it recognizes a child's voice is speaking to it.

The launch of these new Echo speakers comes a few weeks before Amazon Prime Day 2020 – at least, when we're expecting it to land in mid-October, as Amazon is still yet to confirm the date.

That means older Echo speakers could be in for some hefty discounts during the sales event – and the new Echo speakers could see some small price cuts, too.

This is a developing story, keep checking back as we update this story with new details.